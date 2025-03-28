Financial services provider Premier Invest has announced a series of investment opportunities in the African energy and oil and gas sectors. covering a range of four energy projects across Benin, Zambia and South Africa and five oil and gas projects across Nigeria and Ghana, as well as Guyana.

The announcement was made on March 26 by Rene Awambeng, Founder and Managing Partner of Premier Invest during a dedicated deal-room session – Showcasing Upstream Oil and Gas Transactions in Africa – at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) in Brazzaville.

“The deal-room sessions on the sidelines of the Congo Energy&Investment Forum are an opportunity to provide a platform for sponsors, developers and project promoters to showcase significant upstream, midstream, downstream and power transactions in Africa to potential investors,” stated Awambeng.

The first opportunity, a 43 MW clean gas project in Benin, is seeking $84 billion in project finance. Currently in the commercial close stage of development, the project will help reduce the cost of energy in the country while bolstering economic growth, job creation and improving Benin’s energy security.

Meanwhile, Zambia features a $92 million investment opportunity in a 71 MW hybrid solar PV and wind project. The project will feature a power purchase agreement over a period of 25 years and is estimated to feature an annual production of 232 GWh per year.

In South Africa, a 100 MW solar PV project has an $87 million investment opportunity. The project will feature an offtake agreement with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and a power purchase agreement of 20 years. The project will boast an annual production rate of 195 GWh per year.

Concluding the energy investment opportunities South Africa is also seeking $100 million in investment to finance a 100 MW clean-gas project to complement intermittent renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, while offering a cleaner solution to the country’s reliance on coal. The project features a proposed capital structure of 70:30 and is in the active implementation stage.

Phase 1 of the project will feature a commitment of $140 million to develop inland facilities, pipelines and site works while the second phase will feature an investment of $60 million focusing on engineering, procurement and construction contracts for tanks, instrumentation and commissioning.

Meanwhile, a state-of-the-art gas-to-liquids plant – the details of which are subject to a non-disclosure agreement – is seeking interested parties to participate in an upcoming formal investment process. The project will have a validated production capacity of 1,850 barrels of oil per day and will feature an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization measure of approximately $50 million.

Ghana is seeking $759 million in financing to develop four offshore production wells. Financing will be used to develop tie-back infrastructure to existing FPSO infrastructure, targeting 57.8 million standard barrels of oil. The project aims to produce 5 million barrels of oil per year, with potential investors set to receive 84% of the total project net present value.

An indigenous oil development company in Nigeria is seeking an experienced management team to invest $18 million to drill additional wells and increase production at a field with a projected production rate of 2,300 barrels per day. The field area covers 46km2 and is covered by 3D seismic surveys.

Finally, Awambeng also announced a $25 million investment opportunity in Guyana. The project will be adjacent to one of the most productive offshore oil fields in the region and boasts recoverable reserves of approximately 400 million barrels. Investment will be used to support conventional offshore drilling and FPSO tie-up.

The companies involved in the investment opportunities will be disclosed upon inquiry, with financing options subject to non-disclosure agreements.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, taking place March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the highest patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, brings together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities.