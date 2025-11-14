Over 65 countries exhibit, with 70% of solutions being international, connecting African construction stakeholders to global suppliers and technology providers

Over 2,800 exhibitors showcase low-carbon solutions, modular builds, energy-efficient systems and prefabrication methods that reduce waste and improve resource use

Across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, urbanization is reshaping economies at unprecedented speed. With more than half the world’s population now living in cities, a figure expected to reach nearly 68% by 2050, according to the United Nations, Africa is witnessing massive demand for housing, transport and urban development projects. As project volumes grow, industry leaders are turning to Big 5 Global (www.Big5Global.com) to explore technologies and solutions that strengthen construction supply chains, improve technological efficiency and advance sustainability.

Bringing together participants from over 165 countries, with 70% solutions from international companies, Big 5 Global connects Africa's construction and urban development ecosystem to a global network of suppliers, manufacturers and technology providers.

Strengthening global supply chains for project efficiency

Big 5 Global brings together 2,800 exhibitors and over 60,000 products, services, systems and solutions from around the world, supporting efficient, reliable project delivery.

International pavilions from Germany and Italy return with expertise in advanced materials, including high-performance concrete, cement, marble and stone systems, while India expands its footprint with advanced MEP and smart construction solutions for large-scale projects across the Middle East and Africa. Returning pavilions, Austria and Pakistan, showcase export-ready innovations in modular builds, interiors and MEP systems designed to reduce costs and streamline delivery. Additionally, exhibitors from Armenia, Croatia, Hungary, Jersey, New Zealand, Norway and Serbia further broaden sourcing options for buyers seeking diversified and reliable supply routes.

“As Africa accelerates its infrastructure development agenda, collaboration across borders has become vital to advancing sustainable and resilient construction,” said Lufuno Ratsiku, President, South African Council for the Projects and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) and Managing Director, Gentec Consulting. “Big 5 Global provides an essential meeting point for this exchange, connecting implementers, policymakers and innovators under one roof. Beyond theoretical discussion, it enables high-impact dialogue on urban development, construction and technology solutions, helping position Africa’s industry professionals at the forefront of regional growth and resilience.”

As supply networks evolve to meet regional demand, technology is driving the next phase of efficiency in project delivery and procurement.

Technology transforming procurement and project delivery

Digitalization is transforming how projects are procured, managed and executed. At Digital Construction World, global exhibitors including Autodesk, Nemetschek Group, Odoo, Premier Construction Software, Procore Technologies, RIB Software and Trimble showcase technologies that enhance visibility and efficiency across the supply chain. Odoo integrates procurement, HR and operations into a single suite, reducing redundancies; Premier Construction Software simplifies cost tracking and project management; Trimble leverages automation to cut site rework by up to 25%, directly improving delivery times and project profitability; and Meter Technology demonstrates its fully integrated digital solution that transforms surveying and engineering, eliminating decades-old inefficiencies.

Eng. Ahmed Al-Ansary, Chairman, Founder&CEO of Meter Technology, commented: “Meter transforms surveying and engineering from traditional to tech-driven. As the world's first fully integrated digital platform, we've eliminated decades-old inefficiencies. Our AI-powered system completes complex projects within 48 hours with exceptional precision across nine countries. Big 5 Global offers the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and explore sector development worldwide under ‘From the UAE to the World’, where geospatial and engineering digital innovation forms the foundation of real estate sustainability.”

Sustainable manufacturing and smarter material supply

International exhibitors are also rethinking how materials are produced, transported and reused to reduce environmental impact while improving long-term value.

China’s new Eco-Friendly Zone is built entirely from recyclable materials and features solutions for low-carbon construction, showcasing how sustainability can be integrated throughout the supply chain.

Among key participants, Grundfos Gulf Distribution leads with energy-efficient pumping systems that reduce water and energy use in commercial and industrial facilities. Deewan Equipment Trading LLC introduces modular and precast manufacturing plants that cut onsite waste and shorten construction schedules through prefabrication. Hitech Concrete Products showcases precast hollow-core and insulated wall systems designed for thermal efficiency and reduced raw material consumption, advancing sustainable construction practices across the region.

GF, a leading provider of MEP solutions and sustainable building technologies, returns to Big 5 Global to showcase its advanced systems that support efficient construction workflows and environmentally responsible project delivery. "The region is pursuing one of the world’s most ambitious development programs, where sustainable water management is key to realizing this vision. GF is uniquely positioned to support this progress through its comprehensive solutions portfolio, our local presence including manufacturing, offsite-manufacturing and customer experience facilities, long-standing regional partnerships and dedicated teams who understand the market’s unique challenges," said Michael Rauterkus, Executive Committee member of GF and President of GF Building Flow Solutions.

These contributions highlight how collaboration with global manufacturers helps the UAE advance smart cities and net-zero goals.

“As rapid urbanization increases demand for project efficiency, quality and delivery, the global construction landscape must accelerate efforts toward net-zero goals and cross-sector collaborations,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “Big 5 Global continues to connect government entities, international manufacturers and regional stakeholders, helping strengthen construction supply chains and advance sustainable growth across the built environment.”

Big 5 Global is supported by leading sponsors and partners, including Ministry of Energy&Infrastructure, Dubai Civil Defense, Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Municipality, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Riyadh Region Municipality, Meter Technology, Schüco, Alumil, Italian Trade Agency, Arabian Gulf Steel Industries (AGSI), GF, Dubai Investments Park, Würth Professional Solutions, MIE Groups, Daikin, Hisense, TCL, Gulf-O-Flex, DAC Group, DeWalt, Nassar Stone and Nemetschek Group.

