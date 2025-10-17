The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) convened a high-level Partners Coordination Platform meeting, co-chaired by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation. The meeting brought together EPHI development partners to strengthen coordination and collaboration and advance Ethiopia’s public health system.

The EPHI Development Partner Coordination Platform aims to strengthen collaboration and alignment of health initiatives, facilitate information sharing, and enhance joint monitoring and evaluation between EPHI and its development partners. Through regular dialogue and collective action, the platform ensures coordinated, evidence-driven, and impactful partnerships that advance national public health priorities.

Opening the session, Dr. Mesay Hailu, Director General of EPHI and Chair of the Platform, emphasized the importance of coordination and partnership in achieving national public health goals. “By aligning our collective efforts, we can maximize impact, prevent duplication, and ensure sustainable outcomes,” he noted.

Professor Francis Kasolo, WHO Representative to Ethiopia and the African Union, commended Ethiopia’s continued commitment to implementing the International Health Regulations (IHR). He underscored the importance of strategic partnerships as catalysts for advancing health security and system resilience.

The meeting featured presentations on key areas including research and technology transfer, laboratory services, national data management and analytics, and public health emergency management. In breakout sessions, participants discussed shared priorities, identified gaps, and proposed joint actions to enhance efficiency and impact.

The meeting provided a platform for partners to align their plans and investments with EPHI’s priorities—ensuring that collective efforts are focused, complementary, and strategically coordinated. Through this alignment, EPHI and its partners aim to avoid duplication and maximize the impact of limited resources and accelerate progress toward a resilient and responsive health system. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Government of Ethiopia in strengthening public health capacities to detect, prevent, and respond to health threats. The Coordination Platform remains a vital mechanism for fostering coordination, collaboration, promoting accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed to national priorities.

Representatives from more than 15 partner organizations reiterated their support for EPHI’s mission and pledged continued partnership to build a stronger, more resilient health system in Ethiopia.