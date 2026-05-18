Converge Africa 2026 returned to the CTICC in Cape Town and delivered three packed days of practical, outcomes led conversations about how Africa buys, sells and transacts in a world that is moving fast. The event brought the full digital commerce ecosystem into one place, from payments and fintech to retail and eCommerce, logistics and fulfilment, digital marketing, cybersecurity and customer experience.

In total, the event welcomed more than 1,400 attendees from 600 companies across the 3 days. It featured 100 plus speakers, and hosted 50 plus exhibitors, creating a high energy environment for learning, benchmarking, and high value connections across the ecosystem.

This year’s agenda was designed to be hands on and commercially useful. Across the Converge Money and Store Chat stages, plus workshops and masterclasses, the programme put a spotlight on the themes leaders are actively solving for right now: agentic and conversational commerce, trust and data integrity, payments certainty, and the operational realities of delivering better customer experiences at scale.

A big part of what made the event so actionable was sponsor participation woven directly into the programme. Intent HQ led workshop sessions focused on agentic personalisation and enterprise readiness, helping teams translate AI ambition into practical paths for execution. Amazon South Africa featured through a keynote and dedicated masterclasses built around seller growth and operational enablement, including onboarding essentials and fulfilment strategies.

On the payments side, Ecentric Payment Systems featured in the agenda with sessions focused on payment certainty and performance, reinforcing that payments are no longer just a backend function but a conversion and trust driver. BBD Software contributed workshop content focused on cloud cost forecasting, observability and control, supporting the wider push toward scalable infrastructure and operational performance. ABSA was represented as part of the broader leadership mix contributing to the conversation, alongside organisations driving commerce, trust and financial inclusion across the continent.

Converge Africa continues to be guided by a simple idea that showed up across the programme in different ways: frictionless digital commerce depends on the entire ecosystem working together. When payments, delivery, identity, data standards, security and customer experience are treated as one connected system, the market moves faster and growth becomes easier to unlock.

Converge website: https://apo-opa.co/4dPDHcp

Register to attend or exhibit in 2027: (http://apo-opa.co/4eTKtyY)



Media enquiries:

Steven Dennett

steven.dennett@wearevuka.com

About Converge Africa:

Converge Africa brings together digital commerce leaders and innovators to reimagine customer experiences, harness AI, and unlock cross border growth across Africa’s digital economy. The event convenes retailers and eCommerce brands, payments and fintech innovators, cybersecurity specialists, logistics and last mile providers, and digital marketers to shape the future of Africa’s online economy.