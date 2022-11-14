Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Consul General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Laayoune, Kingdom of Morocco, Mr. Yasser Issa Al-Haddi, participated in the celebration of the 47th anniversary of the Green March Day, under the patronage of the Wali of the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, and governor of the Laayoune province in the Kingdom of Morocco, Mr. Abdeslam Bekrate.

The ceremony was attended by deputies and members of the collective council of Laayoune, the General Consuls accredited in the city, representatives of the local authority and some officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.