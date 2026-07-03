Dr. Sandra Ablamba Johnson, Minister-Secretary General of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Togo, emphasized the importance of statistics as a source of information and data essential for rational development planning.

Speaking on Monday, June 29, 2026, in Lomé, Togo, at the joint opening of workshops dedicated to the construction cost index and training on disability statistics, Dr. Johnson—represented by Béguédouwè Paneto, Secretary General of the Ministry of Development Planning—noted that reliable, objective statistical data serve as a vital tool for planning, monitoring, and evaluating development policies and programs.

“This statistical information and data must be reliable and compiled using internationally recognized methods and standards to facilitate realistic and objective planning,” stated Mr. Paneto.

In his view, these two workshops represent not only a decisive step in consolidating the West African statistical framework but also provide a suitable setting to strengthen the methodological and statistical tools essential for formulating effective and inclusive public policies at the regional level.

He expressed confidence that the outcomes of these meetings would help strengthen the capacity of member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to produce, harmonize, and utilize statistics to inform strategic decision-making.

This sentiment was echoed by Essokiza Anakpa, Head of the ECOWAS and West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) National Office in Togo, who noted that statistics—and data in general—enable the shaping of public policies and guide decision-makers in the choices they must make.

Beyond their formal nature, the holding of these two meetings represents a decisive step in consolidating our regional statistical architecture, he suggested.

Echoing these sentiments, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Togo, Ms. Deweh Emily Gray, highlighted the ambition behind these workshops, which aim—in her view—to equip the ECOWAS region with reliable statistics that provide meaningful insights for public policy.

“This is the very essence of the ECOWAS regional statistical policy, which targets common standards and methods to ensure high-quality, comparable statistics. Each of these two workshops represents a concrete step in that direction,” stated Ms. Deweh Emily Gray.

Reinforcing Ms. Gray’s remarks, the Acting Director of Research and Statistics at the ECOWAS Commission, Prof. Félix Fofana N’Zué, noted that holding these workshops simultaneously reflects ECOWAS’s firm commitment to placing statistical production at the heart of West Africa’s structural transformation. This aligns with the aspirations of “Vision 2050,” which seeks to build an integrated, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable community.

“In this context, statistics should no longer be viewed merely as a technical tool, but as a strategic lever for decision-making. We need reliable, harmonized, and timely data to effectively guide our public policies,” he emphasized.

Mindful of the significant stakes involved in both workshops, Prof. Félix Fofana N’Zué urged participants to demonstrate openness and a shared sense of purpose, to pool their expertise, and to share their experiences. He called on them to help strengthen the foundations of a regional statistical system that is robust, inclusive, and resolutely forward-looking.

It should be noted that the first workshop focuses on the construction cost index. This index is a composite indicator based on monitoring construction materials, labor, management resources, and equipment rental and depreciation, with the aim of achieving a more comprehensive and representative measure of costs in the construction and civil engineering sector.

The second focuses on disability statistics and highlights a key dimension of the regional agenda: inclusion. In this regard, it is important to underscore the significant contribution of the Washington Group on Disability Statistics, which has fundamentally transformed the approach to measuring disability at the international level.

Training on disability statistics is essential, as it enables a better understanding of the realities faced by persons with disabilities, helps guide public policy, and improves workforce integration through reliable, comparable data. It serves as a strategic tool for training institutions, policymakers, and social stakeholders.

These two workshops are part of the implementation of the Project for the Harmonization and Improvement of Statistics in West and Central Africa (PHASAOC). Funded by the World Bank, this project aims to improve statistical performance, regional harmonization, and data access and usage, while strengthening the modernization of statistical systems in participating countries.