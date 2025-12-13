On Friday, 28 November 2025, ConstructAfrica (https://ConstructAfrica.com/) successfully convened its inaugural Ambassador Town Hall Meeting, bringing together a distinguished group of leaders from across Africa’s construction, infrastructure, finance, legal, education, technology, and policy sectors. This historic gathering marks the formal introduction of the ConstructAfrica Ambassadors Programme, an initiative designed by the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB) to champion excellence, collaboration, and thought leadership across the continent’s built-environment ecosystem.

The Town Hall set the foundation for a new pan-African community of experts committed to strengthening Africa’s construction sector, one of the continent’s most important engines of economic and social development.

A Milestone for Africa’s Construction Future

The inaugural Town Hall highlighted both the significance of Africa’s construction and infrastructure landscape and the urgent need for coordinated leadership. The sector (one of the fastest-growing globally) contributes up to 11% of GDP in key African markets, attracts trillions of dollars in pipeline investments, and serves as a catalyst for job creation, industrialisation, regional integration, and improved quality of life across the continent.

Against this backdrop, the Ambassadors Programme aims to mobilise 100 influential leaders by 2026 to help shape a more sustainable, investable, and globally competitive construction industry for Africa.

In introducing the ConstructAfrica Ambassadors Programme, Dr Nelson Ogunshakin OBE, Chair of ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB), said, “We are delighted to have secured the commitment of highly qualified and enthusiastic corporate executives across the African continent to form the first cohort of the Ambassadors. The Ambassadors Programme brings together a carefully selected group of exceptional professionals and visionaries committed to advancing Africa’s infrastructure transformation. The initiative will serve as a global think tank and collaborative network, elevating Africa’s voice in development discourse and strengthening the flow of insights, innovations, and best practices across the sector. On behalf of the CIAB, I would like to welcome onboard our new ambassadors and look forward to collaborating with each member towards the successful delivery of future programme – strengthening the African construction sector.”

Demonstrating ConstructAfrica’s Commitment to Excellence

The launch of the Town Hall and Ambassadors Programme signals ConstructAfrica’s deepening commitment to supporting Africa’s construction ecosystem with reliable market intelligence, strategic dialogue, and platforms for knowledge exchange.

Sharing his reflections on the significance of the programme, Dr. Segun Faniran, Founder and Publisher of ConstructAfrica, said: “The ConstructAfrica Ambassadors Programme brings together distinguished thought leaders from diverse fields across key sectors relevant to the African construction landscape. Through this initiative, we are building a powerful network of visionaries committed to advancing industry standards, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of infrastructure development in Africa. The programme reflects ConstructAfrica’s commitment to market intelligence, thought leadership, and sustainable growth, laying the foundation for a more connected and resilient continent.”

As a pan-African hub for data, insights, and thought leadership, ConstructAfrica remains dedicated to empowering investors, developers, policymakers, and practitioners to make informed decisions that lead to sustainable, impactful infrastructure delivery.

The Town Hall concluded with expressions of gratitude to the inaugural cohort of Ambassadors - leaders whose expertise and passion reflect ConstructAfrica’s vision of building a stronger, more connected, and more resilient Africa.

LIST OF THE AMBASSADORS

S/N Name Role Area of Expertise Country 1 Jumoke Ogundare Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Lagoon Highways Limited Developer&Investor Nigeria 2 Hakeem Ogunniran Chair, Eximia Realty Housing Development Nigeria 3 Grace Bema Managing Director, BCHOD Consulting Engineers Design Engineering Zimbabwe 4 Rob Morson Partner, Pinsent Masons Legal / Solicitors South Africa 5 Tunde Fagbemi Chair, Dukia Gold Aviation&Mining Nigeria 6 Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Government South Africa 7 Colette Yende Chief Procurement Officer, Transnet Engineering Procurement South Africa 8 Bruce Mutaurwa Chief Executive Officer, Rapidus Engineering Civil Engineering South Africa 9 Nkgatho Tlale Deputy Vice Chancellor, Tshwane University of Technology Engineering / Academic Leadership South Africa 10 Mqhele Dlodlo Vice Chancellor, NUST, Zimbabwe Engineering / Academic Leadership Zimbabwe 11 Vibhuti Jain MD, Regional Head of Africa, DFC Infrastructure Finance South Africa 12 Denamo Addisie Professor, Addis Ababa University Construction Project Management Ethiopia 13 Sophonias Deneke Director, Amigos Institute Construction Technology Ethiopia 14 Wubishet Jekale Menegsha Director, Jekale CM Consultancy Construction Ethiopia 15 Shiferaw Alemu Program Director, Ethiopian Aviation Infrastructure Development Ethiopia 16 Refilwe S. Buthelezi President, Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO) Engineering Leadership South Africa 17 Kazawedi Papias Managing Director, TASK Africa Engineering Leadership Tanzania 18 James Afolalu Program Manager (Data), Cognizant Infrastructure Asset Management; IT Nigeria 19 Alfie Chimedza Director, Programme Advisory, Gleeds Infrastructure Advisory Zimbabwe 20 Yusuf Abdi Construction Engineer, Cullen, Grummitt&Roe Construction Engineering Somalia 21 Bwalya Lumbwe Construction Dispute Expert, Incipio, Zambia Construction Law; FIDIC Zambia 22 Derrick Nkera Director, Turner&Townsend, Rwanda Cost Management; Construction Consulting; East Africa Rwanda 23 Lanre Lawale Group Leader, Technical Specialist Services – India, Middle East and Africa, Arup Façade Engineering Nigeria 24 Wale Okubadejo Managing Partner, OAC Architects Architecture Nigeria 25 Igbuan Okaisobor Chief Executive Officer, Construction Kaiser Construction Business Nigeria 26 Claire Barclay Partner, Pinsent Masons Construction Law; Infrastructure Project Planning; Finance Structuring; Risk Management South Africa 27 Theophilus Shittu UNESCO Chair in Earthen Architecture, Building Cultures, and Sustainable Development Sustainable Architecture; Urbanism; Architectural Technology; Construction Technology; Construction Management Nigeria 28 Ronald Mbiu Consultant Quantity Surveyor&Construction Project Manager, Endelevu Designs, Kenya Sustainable Design&Construction Services Kenya 29 Charles Malek Global Director, Structural&Bridge Engineering, Dar Al Handasah (DAR) Bridge Engineering; Building Structures; 3D Printing (based in Lebanon) 30 Hussein Mohammed Professor of Civil Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria Engineering Materials; Operational&Performance Evaluation of Engineering Structures Nigeria 31 Aramide Adeyoye Chief Executive Officer, ABM Infrastructure Advisory Infrastructure Planning; Engineering Procurement&Construction Nigeria 32 Katelula Kaswaga Bridge Engineer, Yoosh Bridge Engineering Tanzania 33 Vishal Haripersad Managing Director, Knight Piésold Southern Africa Engineering (Mining&Infrastructure) South Africa 34 Rizwan Qadri Managing Director, Riz Consulting Services Limited Infrastructure&Consulting Tanzania 35 Brighton Mapfumo Project Manager, Seychelles Infrastructure Agency Project Management&Quantity Surveying Seychelles 36 Charles Gavamukulya Managing Director (Contracts and Commercial Lead), CG Engineering Consults Construction Law&Dispute Resolution Uganda 37 Concepter Ouma Quantity Surveyor Quantity Surveying Kenya 38 John Beecroft Chief Executive Officer, Tetramanor Finance; Contracting Nigeria 39 Effie Mpakati-Gama Vice-Chancellow, University of Hebron, Malawi; Consultant, Sustainable Construction, Malawi Sustainability; Green Construction Malawi 40 Marzia Traverso Professor of Sustainability in Civil Engineering; Co-founder, Circular SRL Sustainability; Green Construction (based in Germany) 41 Kahilu Kajimo-Shakantu Department Head, Quantity Survey&Construction Management, University of the Free State Construction South Africa 42 Abimbola Windapo Deputy Dean, University of Cape Town Construction South Africa / Nigeria 43 Olusegun Ijalana Senior Architect / Project Manager, Seychelles Infrastructure Agency Architecture Nigeria / Seychelles 44 Marde van Wyk Private Markets Principal Consultant, 27four Finance South Africa 45 Elton Zingwevu Chief Executive Officer, Excellentia Training Solutions Insurance South Africa 46 Femi Edun Director, Frontier Capital Ltd Project Structuring Nigeria 47 Halima Kyari Director, Access Bank PLC Risk Management Nigeria

For inquiries, contact:

hello@constructafrica.com

About ConstructAfrica:

ConstructAfrica is the premier pan-African platform delivering actionable market intelligence, real-time project insights, and thought-leadership across the continent’s construction and infrastructure sectors. Through its editorial content, data products, webinars, events, and advisory engagements, ConstructAfrica supports stakeholders in navigating Africa’s dynamic built-environment landscape.

For more information, visit https://ConstructAfrica.com/