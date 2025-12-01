ConstructAfrica (https://ConstructAfrica.com/) is proud to announce the appointment of Jenni Chamberlain, Founder&CEO of Altree Capital, as the Vice-Chairperson of its ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB), effective 1 December 2025.

Jenni joins the CIAB leadership in this key role as part of ConstructAfrica’s ongoing commitment to strengthening strategic guidance, governance, and stakeholder engagement across Africa’s infrastructure and construction ecosystem.

Commenting on her appointment, Jenni Chamberlain said, “I’m honoured to join the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board as Vice-Chair. ConstructAfrica is a vital hub for thought leadership and collaboration in Africa’s construction and infrastructure sectors. The continent faces an enormous challenge that demands collective ambition and sustainable solutions. I look forward to contributing to its goals to align capital with ambition, foster trust, and connect key players to deliver projects that are built to last, sustainable and unlock Africa’s full economic potential.”

A Strategic Appointment for a Transformative Moment

As Vice-Chair, Jenni Chamberlain will deputise for the Chair, Dr. Nelson Ogunshakin, including chairing board meetings when required, and will lead high-priority initiatives that align closely with ConstructAfrica’s mission of delivering actionable market intelligence and fostering collaboration across public and private sectors. She will also represent ConstructAfrica in high-level forums, support governance and oversight, and help forge strategic partnerships to drive innovation and sustainable growth across the African infrastructure space.

“I am delighted to have Jenni Chamberlain as the Construct-Africa Industry Advisory Board (CIAB) Vice Chair. Her strong background in global corporate finance, knowledge of the continent, energy, and passion for sustainable Africa investment will help to drive forward the Construct Africa agenda,” said Dr. Nelson Ogunshakin OBE, Chairman of the CIAB. “I have known Jenni for over two decades, observed her success on every venture she embarks upon, and believe she will bring the same dynamic thinking and can-do approach into play as we unfold the Construct Africa Industry Advisory Board future programme. I am looking forward to working with Jenni during her tenure, and I am sure the rest of the CIAB members will join me in congratulating Jenni on her appointment as Deputy Chair.”

About Jenni Chamberlain

Jenni Chamberlain is the Founder&CEO of Altree Capital, a pan-African asset management firm that provides investment advisory services to institutional investors.

She also leads the Altree Kadzi Gender Climate Fund, which directs capital to women-led, women-founded, and women-benefitting businesses across sub-Saharan Africa, combining a gender lens with climate-smart investing.

Her pioneering work on gender and climate finance has been spotlighted in forums such as the AVCA, highlighting her role in bridging gender and climate funding gaps in Africa.

Before founding Altree Capital, Jenni held senior roles in global finance, including at HSBC in New York and London, bringing together deep capital markets experience with a passion for African development.

Why This Matters for ConstructAfrica

ConstructAfrica’s mission has always been to convene expert voices, provide timely market intelligence, and drive dialogue that shapes Africa’s infrastructure future. With Jenni as Vice-Chair, the CIAB strengthens its strategic capability to:

Expand ConstructAfrica’s voice at high-level global and African platforms.

Deepen stakeholder engagement, especially with investors, development finance institutions, and emerging market fund managers.

Bridge capital and infrastructure conversations with gender-smart and climate-aware investment thinking.

Dr. Segun Faniran, Founder&Publisher of ConstructAfrica, added, “We are delighted to welcome Jenni Chamberlain as Vice-Chair of the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board. Her appointment to this strategic role underscores our commitment to excellence and marks another pivotal moment for ConstructAfrica. As the Founder and CEO of Altree Capital, Jenni's bold vision and transformative approach to African investment, along with her dedication to sustainable growth, gender equity, and climate-smart infrastructure, align perfectly with our mission to empower Africa’s construction markets for lasting impact.”

