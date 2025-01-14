The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

This move aligns with the government’s broader efforts to enhance hydrocarbon production and revenue diversification amid fluctuating global oil prices. Despite international market volatility, the government remains focused on advancing major projects like Congo LNG on the Marine XII permit and the Banko Kayo gas monetization program.

The Republic of Congo will officially launch its licensing round for open oil and gas blocks at the upcoming Congo Energy and Investment Forum (CEIF), scheduled to take place on March 25-26 in Brazzaville. According to Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, preparations are currently underway to finalize the requisite regulatory framework.

