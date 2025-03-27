Collaboration was identified as being a key pillar for achieving the Republic of Congo’s oil production goals during a Congo Energy&Investment Forum 2025 panel discussion sponsored by Weatherford – an Associate Sponsor of CEIF 2025. Operators and service providers underscored the value of partnerships in maximizing output at mature fields as well as the need for aligned priorities, including exploration and supply chain development.

Targeting 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) within the next three years, the Republic of Congo is seeking investment across the upstream sector, from greenfield to brownfield assets. In a keynote address ahead of the panel, Omar Yordi, EUA Product Line Director Production, Digital and Well Services, Weatherford, emphasized the value of mature field development in achieving production goals.

“It is vital to address field challenges in mature assets, where we work together in collaboration with service providers, plan accordingly and maintain the outcome of the job. The most successful jobs we have undertaken in recent years have been through intrinsic collaboration,” he said.

Companies active across the broader region have been highly successful in maximizing output at mature fields. According to Osayande Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies, the company “doubled its production in Nigeria after taking over an asset in 2021. We used a unique approach called brownfield excellence. Our goals were maximizing oil potential, optimizing facilities and sustainably maximizing production. Today, we have over 90 wells producing.”

Through collaboration, companies active in Congo can unlock addition value at mature fields. Collaboration will not only enable operators to share risk and reduce working costs, but leverage the expertise of other players to drive projects forward. Antoine Berel, Managing Director Sub-Saharan Africa, Halliburton, said that, “The priority must be to make sure that the cost of operation remains low, to ensure that Congo remains competitive in international markets. Halliburton aims to collaborate to find solutions that maximize the value of producing assets.”

Yachtze Luchin, President&CEO, Unite Oil&Gas – a Silver Sponsor of CEIF 2025 – added that, “Partnerships are important because no one person by themselves has the answer. When you bring a collective gathering of people together, you give yourself a better chance to be successful.”

Achieving the target of 500,000 bpd will require a strategic approach, incorporating both investment in frontier exploration as well as field intervention and redevelopment. As one of sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest oil producers, the Republic of Congo has a diverse slate of oilfields, with opportunities in shallow water acreage, onshore blocks and deepwater basins offering enticing prospects for major operators.

Tim O’Hanlon, Senior Adviser, Panoro Energy, said that “The country has everything: onshore, offshore, big assets, small assets, brownfields, gas and blocks yet to be developed. It has ambitious targets and there is a lot of talent in the oil industry, with cutting edge [solutions].”

He added that Congo will not achieve its production goals with existing assets alone, but “should promote exploration in new fields. Congo has a lot of potential. What is important is to be flexible and have an attractive fiscal framework. Congo is a safe and pleasant place to work.”

Echoing these remarks, Jean-Michel Jacoulot, CEO of Trident Energy, said that “If you want to achieve these objectives in three years, we need to focus on exploration prospects that are not far from infrastructure. Congo must promote attractive fields in order to attract investment. We are competing with other countries in the sub-region and Congo needs to promote visibility, transparency and policy.”