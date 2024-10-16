African Peace Magazine UK (https://AfricanPeace.org/) is honoured to announce the distinguished line-up of speakers for the 3rd International African Energy, Oil, and Gas Summit, set to take place from October 23rd to 25th, 2024, at Hilton, Windhoek, Rev. Michael Scott Street, Windhoek, Namibia. This summit brings together some of the most influential leaders, industry experts, and change-makers in the energy sector across Africa. These individuals have significantly shaped their respective industries and will contribute profound insights into Africa’s energy future. The Charity Golf Tournament and other Tour activities would commence from the 26th to the 30th of October 2024. The Speakers are;

Hon. Justice Suleiman Galadima (JSC, OFR, CFR, Rtd) – Chairman of the Board, African Peace Magazine UK

Hon. Justice Galadima is a revered figure in Nigeria’s legal community, having served as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He is known for his unwavering commitment to justice and governance in Africa. As Chairman of African Peace Magazine, Justice Galadima plays a critical role in fostering dialogue around peace, security, and development across the continent.

HRH Sir David Serena-Dokubo Spiff – Ada IX, Paramount Ruler of Spiff Town, Bayelsa State

HRH Sir David Serena-Dokubo Spiff is a prominent traditional leader from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. His deep commitment to the socio-economic advancement of his people and his influence on the region’s energy and resource management make him a vital voice at the summit. He actively advocates for responsible management of natural resources in his community.

Dr. Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun – Chairperson, United Africa Group, Namibia

Dr. Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun is a powerful figure in Namibia’s business sector and beyond. As the Chairperson of United Africa Group, she has been a driving force behind several large-scale projects in hospitality, real estate, and renewable energy. Her leadership in advancing Africa’s energy landscape and sustainable development strategies is exemplary.

Abiola Metilelu – CEO, PressPayNG

Abiola Metilelu leads PressPayNG, a groundbreaking fintech company that offers education financing solutions. Under his leadership, PressPayNG is bridging the financial gap for students across Nigeria, directly impacting the education and energy sectors by creating a more skilled workforce for the future.

Dr. Udochu Ogbonnaya – Executive Director, Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL)

A visionary in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, Dr. Udochu Ogbonnaya is shaping the future of sustainable energy in Africa. As the Executive Director of GEIL, he drives innovation in the extraction and development of energy resources while maintaining a focus on environmental responsibility.

Mrs. Frieda Tunyoleni Amuela – Extractive Industry Law Expert

Mrs Amuela is a respected expert in the legal frameworks governing Africa’s extractive industries. Her insights into compliance and legal challenges in oil and gas operations have made her a sought-after voice in regulatory discussions. Her work ensures that Africa’s natural resources are managed with accountability and transparency.

Mr. Immanuel Mulunga – Former MD, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR)

Mr. Mulunga is a seasoned expert in Namibia’s oil and gas industry, having held key leadership roles, including serving as Managing Director of NAMCOR. His deep understanding of petroleum resource management in Namibia and his strategic leadership have had lasting impacts on the country’s energy landscape.

Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke – Director-General/CEO, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA)

Engr. Woke leads NOSDRA, Nigeria’s primary agency responsible for monitoring and responding to oil spills. His efforts in promoting environmental sustainability in the face of oil extraction activities have been instrumental in safeguarding Nigeria’s ecological future.

Professor Geoffrey Shakwa – Founder&MD, Anti-Corruption Education Consultancy

Professor Shakwa is a staunch advocate for anti-corruption measures in Africa, having founded the Anti-Corruption Education Consultancy. His work aims to educate and promote transparency, which is critical for sustainable development in Africa’s energy sectors.

Mr Tassius Chigariro – Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual Namibia

Tassius Chigariro heads Old Mutual Namibia, a leading financial services company. His strategic expertise in investments and financial management has made Old Mutual a key player in supporting economic growth in Namibia and throughout Africa’s energy sectors.

Dr. Joseph Tolorunse – Authority Secretary and Legal Adviser, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Dr. Tolorunse brings a wealth of knowledge in regulatory frameworks, ensuring Nigeria’s midstream and downstream petroleum sectors operate within best practices and international standards. His work strengthens Nigeria’s position as a key player in the global energy market.

Olusegun Ilori (Esq) – Executive Director, Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL)

A legal expert in energy law, Olusegun Ilori has been instrumental in shaping GEIL’s business strategy, ensuring compliance with global energy regulations while advocating for sustainable practices.

Engr. Sunday Babalola – Executive Director, Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL)

Engr. Babalola’s expertise in engineering and operations has been pivotal to GEIL’s success in executing oil and gas projects with a focus on innovation and sustainability.

Alh. Auwalu Abdullahi Rano (OON) – Founder&CEO, A.A. Rano Nigeria

Alh. Rano is a prominent entrepreneur in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, with his company, A.A. Rano, being a leading player in petroleum marketing and distribution. His business acumen has significantly contributed to Nigeria’s energy supply chain.

Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe – CEO, Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL)&Former SA to the President of Energy

Prof. Adegbulugbe is a renowned energy expert with a wealth of experience in energy policy and management. As CEO of GEIL, he is at the forefront of pushing Africa towards a greener energy future.

Dr. Martin Harris – Senior Geosciences Researcher, University of Namibia

Martin Harris is a leading geoscientist in Namibia, focusing on energy resource exploration and development. His research and contributions have enhanced the understanding of Namibia’s geological wealth.

HRM Makitu III – Kingdom of Kongo, Angola

As the traditional ruler of the Kingdom of Kongo, HRM Makitu III is a respected leader who advocates for the preservation and responsible use of natural resources within his kingdom, including energy resources that are key to Angola’s economic development.

Engr. Wole Ogunsanya (FNSE) – Chairman/CEO, Geoplex Drillteq Limited

Engr. Ogunsanya leads Geoplex Drillteq, a company offering cutting-edge drilling solutions for Africa’s oil and gas industry. His leadership in innovation has made Geoplex a leader in the sector, offering technological solutions that enhance efficiency. Engr. Wole Ogunsanya is the current Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria. PETAN is an association of Nigerian Indigenous Technical Oilfield service companies in the upstream and downstream. PETAN is the primary trade and advocacy association of the oil and natural gas industry in Nigeria, representing nearly 100 members involved in various aspects of petroleum.

Mr. Tarah N. Shaanika – CEO, Namibia Asset Management

Tarah Shaanika oversees Namibia Asset Management, a leading investment company in Namibia. His experience in financial management and investment has propelled the company into playing a crucial role in funding energy and infrastructure projects in Namibia.

Aggrey Ashaba – General Manager, Alliad, Uganda

Aggrey Ashaba is a business leader with deep expertise in the oil, gas, mining, and energy sectors. As General Manager of Alliad in Uganda, he plays a key role in driving the country’s energy strategy, focusing on sustainable development.

Daniel Tuyoleni Williams – CEO, Mind Space Consults

Williams is a respected business consultant whose firm, Mind Space Consults, provides strategic insights and advisory services in energy and business development across Africa, helping companies navigate complex markets and regulatory environments.

Alh. Saleh Baba Rano

A key player in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Alh. Saleh Baba Rano has been instrumental in the growth and development of the sector, bringing strategic insights and leadership to discussions around energy in Africa.

Abimbola Okoya – Founder, Basic Education Africa

Abimbola Okoya is a passionate advocate for education in Africa, founding Basic Education Africa to provide accessible learning opportunities to underserved communities. Her work directly impacts the future of Africa’s workforce, particularly in the energy and technology sectors.

Professor Jude Osakwe – Faculty of Computing and Informatics, Namibia University of Science and Technology

Professor Jude Osakwe is a prominent academic and researcher with a focus on Data Governance, Data Analytics, ICT in Education, and ICT for Development (ICT4D). He holds various professional certifications in project management, big data analytics, business intelligence, and digital marketing. His extensive research work and involvement in international conferences make him a vital contributor to discussions on the integration of ICT into development strategies across Africa. Professor Osakwe’s dedication to bridging the gap between theory and practical implementation of ICT solutions has positioned him as a respected figure in the academic and business sectors.

M. Jinot Razafimamonjy – Director of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons, Madagascar

M. Jinot Razafimamonjy serves as the Director of Hydrocarbons in Madagascar’s Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons. His leadership in managing the country’s hydrocarbon resources has been instrumental in driving economic growth and ensuring sustainable development in the energy sector. His participation at the summit will provide critical insights into Madagascar’s approach to energy management and its vision for the future of its oil and gas industry.

S P Jika Ogbeche – Assistant Comptroller General (ACG), Air Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)**

S P Jika Ogbeche holds a senior leadership role within the Nigeria Immigration Service, overseeing the Air Border Division. His extensive experience in managing Nigeria’s air borders and contributing to national security efforts will bring a unique perspective to discussions on energy security and the role of governance in the sector.

Engr. Farouk Ahmed – Authority Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Engr. Farouk Ahmed is at the helm of Nigeria’s NMDPRA, playing a critical role in regulating and ensuring the sustainable development of Nigeria’s midstream and downstream petroleum sectors. His leadership has been instrumental in modernizing the regulatory framework, promoting investment, and ensuring energy security in one of Africa’s most important energy markets.

Dr. Lloyd C. Williams – United States of America

Dr. Lloyd C. Williams is an esteemed expert in the fields of energy and sustainability, hailing from the United States. With a distinguished career marked by contributions to both the public and private sectors, Dr. Williams is dedicated to advancing clean energy initiatives and fostering innovation in oil and gas. His global perspective will add invaluable insights into the discussions at the summit.

Mr. Tassius Chigariro – Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual Namibia

As the CEO of Old Mutual Namibia, Mr. Tassius Chigariro is a key figure in the financial services sector, driving initiatives that support sustainable investments in energy and infrastructure. His experience in leading one of Africa’s most reputable financial institutions positions him as an influential voice in the intersection of energy finance and economic development.

Cydolian Raveloson – Acting Director General, Madagascar Hydrocarbons Office

Cydolian Raveloson is the Acting Director General of Madagascar’s Hydrocarbons Office, where he plays a pivotal role in managing the country’s energy resources. His efforts are focused on ensuring the efficient exploitation and management of Madagascar’s oil and gas reserves, contributing to both the nation’s economic growth and energy security.

These esteemed speakers join an already impressive lineup, including leading figures from government, academia, and the private sector, all dedicated to advancing Africa’s energy future. Their participation is set to elevate the summit’s discussions, fostering meaningful collaborations and forward-thinking strategies.

"The diverse group of speakers at the upcoming IAEOG Summit 2024 reflects our heartfelt commitment to inspiring discussions that lead to tangible outcomes. These industry leaders are passionate about finding ways to alleviate poverty, create job opportunities, and enhance our GDP. Together, we envision a transformative event that enlightens the public and fosters collaborative efforts, ultimately driving meaningful change for the betterment of our communities."- Chairman Hon. Justice Suleiman Galadima JSC, CFR, OFR (Rtd.)

For more details on the full list of speakers, agenda and for sponsorship, participation, partnership, Exhibition and speaking opportunities and all other enquiries please contact:

Florek or Liana

Phone +264817617590

Phone: +264818331921

email: florekharris@africanoilandgassummit.com

event@africanoilandgassummit.com

africanpeacemag@gmail.com

Uduak Okon

International Affairs

+2348033975746

+447407399766

Nigeria Abuja Office:

Suite FT 12B Alibro Atrium Plaza Utako Abuja

+2348033975746

South African Office:

16 Ridge Road Vorna Valley Midland 1686 South Africa

+27662449117

Angola:

Call +244928690892

+244993656970

+244927589884

London Office:

Call +4477771217805

WhatsApp +447407399766

African Peace Magazine:

Website: https://AfricanPeace.org/

https://www.AfricanPeaceAwards.com/

https://AfricanOilandGasSummit.com/

Email: africanpeacemag@gmail.com

Social Media:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/4eM9eKk

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4f38u3m

I.G: http://apo-opa.co/4eHvpBF

LinkedIn: http://apo-opa.co/4eJVYGh