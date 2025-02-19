Following the conclusion of the Internet Society's 2025 Internet Development Conference (apo-opa.co/3XavxCL), key stakeholders are calling for policy action to address critical challenges and opportunities for Internet development across Africa.

The conference brought together policymakers and tech leaders in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to discuss Internet development in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development countries (Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda). 250 attendees representing stakeholders across Africa heard from 50 speakers, including the Minister of Innovation and Technology for Ethiopia and the Director General of the Ethiopian Communications Authority, who shared insights on the most pressing Internet-related topics in the region, from governance and infrastructure expansion to digital literacy and policy improvement.

The Internet Development Conference 2025 reinforced the importance of regional collaboration, investment in digital infrastructure, and progressive policy changes to build a stronger, more inclusive Internet ecosystem in Africa.

The conference produced ten key policy calls to action:

Strengthen Regional Collaboration and Integration: Promote cross-border infrastructure development, harmonize policies, and establish regional regulatory bodies to facilitate seamless connectivity and economic growth. Prioritize Infrastructure Development and Sharing: Accelerate investment in essential Internet infrastructure, including expanding backbone and last-mile connectivity, promoting the development of carrier-neutral data centers, and encouraging infrastructure sharing among operators. Expand IXP Deployment: Support the establishment and expansion of Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) to improve local traffic routing, reduce latency, and lower Internet costs. Bridge the Access Gap through Targeted Interventions: Implement universal access policies and targeted subsidies to connect underserved and rural areas, addressing both connectivity and device affordability. Develop Digital Skills and Literacy Programs: Invest in comprehensive digital skills training programs to empower citizens with the skills needed to utilize the Internet effectively. Harmonize Digital Strategies and Regulations: Harmonize regulatory frameworks across the continent and streamline bureaucratic processes to facilitate investment and cross-border connectivity. Promote Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Foster a supportive environment for local content development, tech startups, and innovation in the digital sector. Support Open Data Standards for Infrastructure Mapping: Promote the adoption of open data standards for telecommunications infrastructure to improve transparency and facilitate informed investment decisions. Encourage Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): Leverage private sector expertise and investment through PPPs to expand internet access and infrastructure development. Measure and Monitor Internet Connectivity: Utilize data-driven tools to monitor Internet performance, identify outages, and track progress toward universal access goals.

These calls to action are grounded in the recognition that a resilient and accessible Internet is crucial for Africa's social and economic development.

According to the Internet Society's Pulse tool (apo-opa.co/4b1T9iR), an index that tracks key metrics related to infrastructure, performance, security, and market readiness, Africa's overall Internet resilience score now stands at 34, reflecting a one-percentage-point increase between 2022 and 2023—the latest data available. This means more reliable access to essential online services like education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for millions across the continent.

Western Africa and Middle Africa demonstrated the most significant regional improvements, each with a 2-point increase in their overall resilience scores. East Africa also continues to strengthen, with gains spread across multiple countries, including Ethiopia.

“While we see promising growth in Internet resilience across Africa, challenges remain in connecting the unconnected and ensuring equitable access for all,” said Dawit Bekele, Regional Vice President for Africa at the Internet Society. “This conference has reinforced the importance of infrastructure development and paves the way for deeper regional collaboration on Internet infrastructure, regulatory advancements, and digital innovation."

