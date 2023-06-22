Compagnie Hoteliere et Immobiliere du Congo (CHIC) (www.CHICrdc.com), the leading hotel owner and developer in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), at AHIF 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, announced the implementation of Accor driven digital solutionscovering five hotels of the CHIC group, opening soon under under the Novotel and Ibis Stylesbrands across 4 cities, bringing 660 keys to the country.

This implementation aims to offer a unique experience to customers, due to the deployment of Accor’s innovative digital solutions which will be the first in DRC to integrate cloud solutions with mobile keys and Opera Cloud systems. These solutions will facilitate "Fast Check-in and Check-out" for guests and allow them to access their room via their smartphone offering the option to avoid visiting the Front office as well as benefit from latest guest centric tools, fully mobile with optimized management of hotel operations. The move will further assist in reducing the ecological footprint of the hotels by limiting the use of paper and magnetic cards.

“We are delighted to partner with Accor, a major player in innovation in hospitality, to offer our customers an unprecedented experience in the DRC. The decision to bring the Accor Key and other cloud-based solutions to our hotels demonstrates our commitment to invest in cutting-edge solutions that exceed the needs and expectations of travellers, staying at any of our five hotels across DRC,” says Mr. Khalil Manji, Partner - CHIC.

"This strategic partnership with CHIC strengthens our presence and leadership in the DRC, a key market in Africa. We are proud to collaborate with a renowned hotel group that shares our vision of augmented hospitality and our commitment to sustainable development. We are convinced that our innovative digital solutions will add value to the hotels of the CHIC group”, says Clinton Govender, IT Director Southern Africa at Accor.

The digital key solution Accor Key allows customers to use their smartphone to open the doors of Accor hotels. Without a physical key, they can enter their room, the meeting rooms, the elevators and other spaces. The application is compatible with Android and iOS systems and is integrated with the ALL - Accor Live Limitless Lifestyle Loyalty application.

Press Contact:

Bienvenu Pombo

Bienvenu.pombo@accor.com

+243 (0) 858 552 345

About Novotel:

Novotel Hotels, Suites&Resorts offers destination hotels designed as comforting and energizing places where guests can ‘press pause’ and take time to enjoy the moments that really matter. The brand’s wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services for business and leisure guests alike, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; 24/7 catering with nutritious choices; dedicated meeting spaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centers. Novotel, which has over 530 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

Novotel.com; All.Accor.com; group.Accor.com

About CHIC:

Compagnie Hoteliere Et Immobiliere Du Congo (CHIC) is a hotel development company founded by a group of DRC-based businessmen with diverse business interests spanning industries such as real estate and construction, FMCG, supermarkets, pharmaceuticals, IT, mining, fast fashion retail, branded restaurants and cosmetics. Driven by their shared passion to bring international hospitality standards to the DRC and reshape the industry in the country, CHIC has signed with Accor to develop 3 Novotel and 2 IBIS Styles hotels across 4 cities with a total of 660 keys. These state-of-the-art facilities are being built by CHIC themselves and will offer world-class hospitality services to guests.