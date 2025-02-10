The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights today opened its seventy-seventh session. The Committee adopted its agenda and programme of work for the session, during which it is scheduled to review the reports of Croatia, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda and the United Kingdom.

Opening the session, Wan-Hea Lee, Chief of the Civil, Political, Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Urgent Actions Section, Human Rights Treaties Branch, Human Rights Council and Treaties Mechanisms Division, United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, welcomed the five new members of the Committee: Lazhari Bouzid (Algeria), Peijie Chen (China), Charafat El Yedri Afailal (Morocco), Giuseppe Palmisano (Italy) and Laura Elisa Pérez (Mexico).

Despite the liquidity situation currently facing the United Nations, Ms. Lee said, the first sessions of all the treaty bodies this year would be held, allowing the important work undertaken by these bodies to proceed. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the United Nations more broadly had and would continue to do its utmost to ensure that their work could proceed to the maximum extent possible.

Ms. Lee reported that, at the upcoming fifty-eighth session of the Human Rights Council, a number of key panel discussions and interactive dialogues would be held that were of great relevance to economic, social and cultural rights, and the Council would also consider several reports related to the Committee’s mandate, including the Secretary-General's report on the realisation of economic, social and cultural rights and the report of the intersessional workshop on cultural rights and the protection of cultural heritage. She was sure that the work of the Committee would guide some of these discussions.

In 2024, Ms. Lee said, significant efforts had been made to enhance indigenous peoples' participation in human rights processes. A second intersessional meeting held in October 2024 explored ways to strengthen indigenous peoples’ involvement in United Nations processes. Indigenous peoples’ representatives also addressed the fifty-seventh session of the Human Rights Council in September 2024 for the first time as direct representatives of their communities and organizations. Resolution 57/15 of October 2024 would facilitate the engagement of indigenous peoples with the treaty bodies going forward. These developments were especially timely given this year’s celebration of the sixtieth anniversary of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Ms. Lee noted that two new instruments of accession were deposited at the end of the year. St Kitts and Nevis became the one hundred and seventy-third State Party to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and Côte d’Ivoire became the thirtieth State party to its Optional Protocol. While welcoming the continued march toward universal ratification, the Office of the High Commissioner was mindful of current events and modern challenges which were regrettably affecting the enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights across the globe. The High Commissioner, in a recent statement, noted the widespread pushback on multilateralism and how the challenges faced in 2024 were unlikely to let up in 2025, as conflicts continued and reemerged.

The High Commissioner had been consistently urging States to commit to the global pursuit of a human rights economy, Ms. Lee said. In a comment to the Social Forum in October 2024, he stressed that States needed to build inclusive human rights economies that prioritised people and planet. Addressing the Hernan Santa Cruz Dialogue in December last year, the High Commissioner highlighted the substantial transformation necessary in economic systems to ensure the delivery of economic, social and cultural rights to all peoples around the world. He said the world could not be based on a model that offered health for some, wealth for some, jobs for some, and rights for some.

Last year was particularly challenging, Ms. Lee said. In addition to chronic resource constraints, the liquidity crisis had and continued to hamper the planning and implementation of the Committees’ work. The Office was doing its utmost to ensure that the treaty bodies could implement their mandates. Nevertheless, all indications pointed to a continuation of the difficult liquidity situation for the foreseeable future, she said.

Ms. Lee said the treaty body strengthening process remained active. It had reached a key moment with the adoption last December of the biennial resolution on the treaty body system by the General Assembly. The resolution invited the treaty bodies and the Office to continue to work on coordination and predictability in the reporting process with the aim of achieving a regularised schedule for reporting and to increase their efforts to further use digital technologies. However, the biennial resolution did not endorse certain detailed proposals made by the Chairs and corresponding resources to implement them, such as for an eight-year predictable schedule of reviews.

The Office of the High Commissioner would continue to work alongside the Chairs and all the treaty body experts to strengthen the treaty body system, using all the opportunities at its disposal to advance this essential work, Ms. Lee said.

In concluding remarks, Ms. Lee said a heavy programme for the next three weeks was before the Committee. She commended the Committee’s efforts and work in preparation for such a substantial session and wished it continued success going forward.

Laura-Maria Craciunean-Tatu, Committee Chair, thanked the Office of the High Commissioner for expressing confidence in the work of the Committee, and its contribution to the continued and heightened protection of economic, social and cultural rights around the world, in the face of today’s evermore complex challenges and setbacks. The Committee also welcomed the accession by Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Covenant and of Côte d’Ivoire to the Optional Protocol. The Chair said that the review of the periodic report of Kenya, which was scheduled for this session, had been postponed to a future session.

Given today’s numerous challenges, Ms. Craciunean-Tatu said, it was clear that the Committee’s work was as important as ever in holding up the importance of human rights frameworks as a tool towards peace and sustainable development. As such, the principles of equality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness of all human rights, as well their justiciability, needed to continue to guide the approach of States parties and other stakeholders to addressing the many challenges being faced worldwide.

Ms. Craciunean-Tatu announced that, during the session, the Committee would work on the draft general comment on economic, social and cultural rights and the environmental dimension of sustainable development. It would also hold internal discussions on the draft general comment on drug policies and economic, social and cultural rights, the draft general comment on armed conflict and economic, social and cultural rights, and the draft statement on effective and socially just taxation for the realisation of economic, social and cultural rights.

Further, during the session, Ms. Craciunean-Tatu said, the Committee would adopt lists of issues regarding Cabo Verde, North Macedonia and Turkmenistan. It would also consider matters related to the Optional Protocol and follow up reports for Serbia and Uzbekistan, as well as proposals regarding individual communications made by its Working Group. Additionally, it would be engaging in an informal meeting with States, as well as in its annual meeting with non-governmental organizations. It would also engage with the Special Rapporteur on climate change and the Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights.

Since the last session, Ms. Craciunean-Tatu reported, the Committee received the periodic reports of Canada, Ecuador, Slovakia, Egypt, Estonia, Zambia, Paraguay and Uganda, as well the initial report of Guinea Bisau. The Committee’s concluding observations based on the consideration of reports and the dialogues held in the session would be communicated to the respective States as of Friday, 28 February, and made available publicly on the following Monday, 3 March.

The Committee’s seventy-seventh session is being held until 28 February 2025. All documents relating to the Committee’s work, including reports submitted by States parties, can be found on the session’s webpage. Webcasts of the meetings of the session can be found here, and meetings summaries can be found here.

The Committee will next meet in public at 3 p.m. this afternoon to begin its consideration of the second periodic report of Croatia (E/C.12/HRV/2).