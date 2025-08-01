Authorities in Angola must carry out prompt, thorough and independent investigations into the deaths of at least 22 people, as well as associated human rights violations, during protests this week against an increase in fuel prices.

According to official reports, more than 1,000 people have been detained. Unverified footage suggests that security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters, which points to an unnecessary and disproportionate use of force.

We note that some of those protesting resorted to violence and that a number of individuals reportedly took advantage of the unrest to commit criminal acts, including looting shops, as well as vandalising property in multiple locations in the capital, Luanda.

We call on the Angolan authorities to refrain from resorting to unnecessary or disproportionate use of force to maintain public order, and to guarantee the full enjoyment of the rights to life, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

Any individuals who may have been arbitrarily detained must be immediately released. All protesters taking to the streets to express their opinions should do so peacefully. All human rights violations must be investigated and those responsible held accountable.