The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, is pleased to announce the commemoration of the fifth Awareness Week on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD), scheduled for 17-23 November 2025.

Launched in 2021, the PCRD Awareness Week has become a continental advocacy platform for mobilizing political will, partnerships, and resources to advance the implementation of the revised African Union Policy on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development. It underscores the nexus between peace, security, governance, human rights, and development, serving as a rallying call for African solidarity and international partnership in rebuilding societies emerging from conflict.

The theme of this year’s PCRD Week, “Rebuilding Lives after Conflict through Reparative Justice,” reaffirms the AU’s commitment to promoting concrete initiatives to improve the lives and livelihoods of Africans and empower the continent’s resilient citizens to actively contribute to rebuilding their own societies.

The theme emphasizes the human dimension of peacebuilding, recognizing that sustainable recovery cannot be achieved without justice, dignity, and reparations for affected communities. It highlights the AU’s commitment to promoting inclusive, people-centered, and justice-based recovery processes that restore trust, address the legacies of conflict, and pave the way for lasting peace and development.

At this crucial moment, as many African countries navigate complex transitions, the Chairperson calls upon Member States, Regional Economic Communities, women, and youth, development partners, academia, to intensify their joint efforts in building resilient and peaceful societies. He underscores that reparative justice, through restitution, rehabilitation, and reconciliation, is essential for healing societies, restoring livelihoods, and preventing the recurrence of violence, with an emphasis on Mental Health and Psycho-Social Support to victims of violence on the continent.

The Chairperson takes note of the significant achievements recorded since the adoption of the Revised AU PCRD Policy, which reaffirms the Union’s holistic approach to post-conflict recovery, guided by the principles of national ownership, local participation, inclusivity, and accountability. He also commends the continued operationalization of the African Union Center for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (AU-PCRD Center), as a critical platform for technical support to Member States in transition.

In this regard, the Chairperson expresses his deep appreciation to H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and African Union Champion on PCRD, for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing the AU’s PCRD agenda. His Excellency’s support continues to play a pivotal role in promoting African-led and nationally owned approaches to peacebuilding and development.

The Chairperson further commends the Peace and Security Council (PSC) for its sustained engagement on PCRD issues, including the 2025 session dedicated to reviewing the implementation of the AU PCRD Policy and the impact of the Awareness Week over the past five years. He underscores that the insights drawn from this review will inform the next generation of peacebuilding strategies in Africa.

The Chairperson also commends the continued commitment and solidarity of several AU Member States that have provided steadfast support to the institutional capacity-building efforts of the African Union. Their contributions in advancing training and knowledge development in key areas such as electoral observation, early warning and conflict prevention, mediation and dialogue facilitation, human rights protection, peace support operations, and security sector reform have been instrumental in strengthening the AU’s ability to act effectively and promptly in the field. This spirit of shared responsibility and collective action exemplifies the essence of African solutions to African problems, reinforcing the Union’s readiness to promote peace, stability, and democratic governance across the continent.

The AU Commission remains resolutely committed to supporting Member States in transition, through strengthened institutional capacity, inclusive governance, and community-based recovery initiatives. The Commission will continue to champion the empowerment of youth and women, foster partnerships with civil society and academia, and promote reparative and restorative approaches that bridge justice, reconciliation, and development.

The Chairperson concludes by reaffirming the African Union’s unwavering dedication to “Silencing the Guns” and achieving the aspirations of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want. He calls upon all stakeholders, African and international alike, to unite their efforts in rebuilding lives, restoring dignity, and ensuring that post-conflict recovery translates into tangible peace dividends for all Africans.