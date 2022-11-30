On the 19th of November, 2022, The World’s Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange and Asset Trading Platform, CoinW (http://bit.ly/3gHpB26), organized a VIP Day event for regional partners, in the capital city of Abuja, Nigeria, to onboard new partners, and leverage the Nigerian market, providing users in the country to be part of the CoinW business and vision. The event had traders, crypto merchants, affiliates, crypto enthusiast as well as CoinW users in attendance.

The event held also had CoinW representatives in attendance and presentations were conducted to properly onboard regional partners to the platform. The CoinW brand was also represented by the Director, Global Partnerships, Sonia Shaw and CoinW Business Development Consultant, Moath Hanandeh, who properly engaged attendees on the benefits of trading with CoinW , CoinW offerings, partnership packages, incentives and many more.

The ambience of the event was filled with liveliness, deep interest, and the conviction on the part of the attendees to join CoinW, in creating the future and serving users satisfactorily. Attendees were also gifted with CoinW merch, giveaways, and other gifts to appreciate their continuous use and support of the exchange. If you are passionate about trading, have influence and would want to build your own crypto business, a partnership with CoinW, is a synergy for sustainable growth and expansion.

Attendees expressed their gratitude and appreciation of the opportunity and were impressed about the partnership packages offered. They all resolved to continue a mutual relationship with CoinW and contribute to its success.

The Regional Partnership program, is organized by CoinW to be an opportunity for users to be part of the vision of CoinW (https://bit.ly/3gHpB26), which has proven to be a reliable and secure digital asset exchange platform. CoinW is currently amongst the top 20 cryptocurrency exchanges, ranking top in derivatives trading volume and has won several awards, rewarding the exchange for its excellent service delivery. It has also rewarded users consistently for their contributions to success of the Exchange, which has the vision of creating wealth and promoting the potentials of Blockchain technology.

5 years in the game, CoinW has withstood series of bulls and bears, the downtrends and uptrends in the Crypto market and has protected user's funds, while keeping up the drive-in innovation. Recently, CoinW, launched its Copy-trading system, to help beginner investors and to establish resilience despite the market uncertainty. CoinW copy trading builds a trading strategy, building a bridge linking professional players and new traders for futures market, which allows professional players to present their strength, cash-out their profits, and lower the threshold of the futures trading for new traders. After years of efforts, the depth and liquidity of CoinW perpetual contract product has now ranked first amongst all exchanges, and the copy trading system is a great innovation for the crypto trading industry.

Also, there are a total of 342 coins and 366 trading pairs on CoinW spot trading zone, with rich trading categories and CoinW, became the first trading platform, to announce 0 transaction fee on spot trading, for BTC transaction pairs. Operation teams of CoinW have established a global presence with Dubai as the centre, 16 localised trading services and centres around the world, to serve over 8 million users worldwide. Including spots, futures, ETF, earnings wallet, mining pools and other innovative financial derivatives. At the meantime, CoinW (https://bit.ly/3gHpB26) supports fiat-money trades in 42 countries around the world. Established CoinW Research, CoinW Ventures, Hyper Lab and other institutions. Improving the layout of research, investment and incubation of the entire industry chain.

CoinW believing in synergy welcomes all to be part of its mission as it believes that together, a better future can be created, and that wealth can belong to all.