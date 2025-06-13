Coca-Cola (www.Coca-ColaCompany.com) is proud to present Coca-Cola Fest Luanda, a flagship brand experience hosted by Coca-Cola in Angola. This vibrant celebration of music, food, and culture will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, starting at 4:00 PM, at the iconic Luanda Bay Waterfront, in front of the Fortaleza Shopping Center.

Coca-Cola Fest Luanda is designed to reinforce Coca-Cola’s enduring presence in Angola while celebrating the dynamic spirit of Angolan youth and culture.

Coca-Cola Fest Luanda will offer attendees a multi-sensory journey, featuring:

Live performances by some of Angola’s most exciting music talents, alongside a host of international DJs.

Diverse culinary offerings from local restaurants and food entrepreneurs, reflecting Angola’s rich culinary heritage and international fusion.

Interactive brand experiences and activations designed to create joyful, shareable moments for friends and families.

“Coca-Cola Fest Luanda is more than a celebration, it’s a tribute to unity, diversity, and the cultural energy of Angola,” said Racheal Kanoti, General Manager, Coca-Cola Angola. “We’re bringing together people, flavors, and rhythms that define this incredible country. It’s a moment to enjoy the magic of food, music, and human connection with the unmistakable taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola.” She added.

In keeping with Coca-Cola's aim to help reduce packaging waste, the company is partnering with Angolan recycling organization, Glopol, to support the collection of beverage packaging during the event.

Coca-Cola Fest Luanda will offer a day filled with flavor, music, and inspiration. Whether with friends or family, attendees will have the perfect opportunity to celebrate, connect, and refresh together. The festival will feature an exciting lineup of fun-filled games and interactive activities designed to bring people closer and highlight the vibrant spirit of the community. Participants will enjoy engaging challenges, lively competitions, and memorable moments that will capture the energy and joy of this unique event.

For further information, please contact:

Paula Lima

plima@coca-cola.com

