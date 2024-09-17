Leading and facilitating dialogue at Africa’s premier energy event, Rwandan-Belgium entrepreneur and television presenter Tania Habimana has joined African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2024 as the Master of Ceremonies of the opening ceremony.

Through insightful reporting, extensive financial acumen and a dynamic stage presence, Habimana is widely-recognized as a leading voice in financial journalism on the continent. Habimana has served as an anchor for CNBC Africa’s primetime financial markets and business show Closing Bell since 2021. In April of this year, she began presenting Startup Caps – CNBC Africa’s latest show that uncovers Africa’s thriving startup ecosystem across multiple sectors, featuring voices from venture funds to angel investors to startup founders. To date, Habimana has interviewed and chaired panel discussions with over 400 leaders across 35 countries to an audience of over 200,000 in both French and English. She has also founded several organizations, including integrated marketing company NONZēRO Africa; business fashion program Threads Stitched by Standard Bank; and FASHIONTech Africa hackathon&conference, a 24-hour fashion technology platform.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Kicking off the five-day, multi-track conference, the opening ceremony at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 will begin with opening remarks from NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, and Dr. Omar Farouk, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization, followed by keynote addresses and exclusive conversations with Africa’s leading energy ministers and international energy companies. A deal-signing ceremony will follow – celebrating the latest groundbreaking deals in Africa’s energy sector – as well as an opening panel discussion addressing Africa’s vital role in global energy security and supply chains.

Habimana's experience covering global economic trends and financial markets will add a valuable dimension to AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024. Attracting capital to Africa's energy sector is critical to addressing the continent's growing energy needs and supporting its economic development. With untapped oil and gas reserves and abundant, co-located renewable resources, Africa has the potential to leapfrog traditional energy models and develop its own blueprint for a sustainable and industrialized future. AEW 2024 is committed to driving critical discussions around transparent and stable regulatory environments, enabling public-private partnerships and fostering international collaboration on financing mechanisms and technical support that can install investor confidence and unlock funding for large-scale energy infrastructure projects.