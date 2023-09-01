The African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition returns to Cape Town from October 16-20 under the theme, ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets.’ Building on a series of successful editions that preceded it, the conference unites African governments and policymakers with global financiers and technology providers, and represents the official deal-signing platform for the African energy sector.

Covering the entire African energy sector and its value chain, AEW 2023 will see several multi-billion-dollar announcements made in addition to a series of partnership agreements signed and upstream bid round and policy programs launched. Due to the high-level caliber of deals set to be signed, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that global media outlet CNBC Africa has once again partnered with the event. CNBC Africa becomes the official media partner of AEW 2023, and will provide real-time coverage of the conference this October.

CNBC Africa represents one of the world’s biggest business news outlets, boasting a global audience of over 355 million people a month across a variety of platforms. The media house offers a comprehensive portfolio with a suite of digital products, and disseminates news and information to the global economy. CNBC Africa’s partnership with AEW 2023 will serve to only enhance the global reach of the event.

AEW 2023 is set to be bigger than previous years. An expanded program ensures every segment of Africa’s energy value chain is covered, including upstream exploration and production; midstream transportation and storage; downstream refining and processing; and more. Experts from across every energy industry will lead discussions and deals, including oil and gas; coal and mining; renewables and green hydrogen; and more, while thought-leaders and innovators from the power; finance; policy; tech; climate; and infrastructure sectors spearhead dialogue.

The event additionally features delegations from almost every African country, with country spotlights providing in-depth information into markets, regulations and investment prospects. In conjunction with a strong lineup of African President, governments and ministers traveling to Cape Town, a number of global leaders and investors have joined the conference, all of which will engage in dialogue around advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation; strengthening Africa-global supply chains; unlocking new opportunities for foreign investment in African energy; and more. AEW 2023 is where movers and shakers from across the global energy community will meet and sign deals.

Stepping into this picture, the CNBC Africa-AEW partnership will ensure Africa’s energy message reaches a global audience. CNBC Africa’s live coverage of the event will not only showcase the numerous deals and agreement set to be inked this October but will promote future engagement and investment during Africa’s biggest energy event.

“CNBC Africa represents one of the top global business news outlets. Through its portfolio of digital products, the media house plays an instrumental role in providing real-time coverage and information on Africa’s energy sector. At a time when major announcements continue to be made, projects kicked off and deals signed, CNBC Africa ensures that Africa’s energy news reaches a global audience,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

CNBC Africa will be covering the AEW 2023 event this October, including panel discussions, ministerial forums, presentations, networking events and investors summits. All major deals and announcements will be shared via CNBC Africa’s digital products.

AEW is the AEC’s annual energy event uniting African governments and policymakers with global investors and project developers. Taking place in Cape Town, the event represents the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent, and proudly convenes delegates under a mandate of making energy poverty history by 2030. For more information about speaker, sponsorship or partnership opportunities, visit www.AECWeek.com.