Committed to building a transparent and sustainable legal and regulatory landscape in Africa's energy sector, CLG will join African Energy Week (AEW) – scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town – as a Legal Partner. CLG is also a Platinum Sponsor of the event. The pan-African legal and business advisory firm will contribute its expertise to discussions on best practices and innovative approaches to navigating the continent’s energy sector challenges and opportunities.

With a robust presence in key African markets including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Mozambique and a well-established network of local partners, CLG brings years of invaluable experience and expertise to the table.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Last December, CLG successfully advised oil exploration and development company Oranto Petroleum Limited in renewing its oil exploration license in Uganda. The extension covers the Ngassa Deep and Ngassa Shallow exploration areas, allowing Oranto to continue exploration activities on these promising blocks and underscoring CLG’s commitment to supporting clients in developing Africa’s energy resources.

Meanwhile, CLG’s Energy Transition Center provides comprehensive advisory and legal services for international clients entering the African energy market. Services include identifying new business opportunities, analyzing renewable energy market trends and facilitating connections with local stakeholders. CLG also assists in developing market entry strategies, forming partnerships with local entities and governments and securing financial backing.

From helping clients secure project finance to establishing mutually beneficial partnerships, CLG ensures a seamless market entry process. The Group’s advisory services encompass in-depth market analysis, development of market entry strategies, facilitation of partnerships with local entities and governments, and assistance in securing funding from both governmental institutions and private investors.

CLG’s multidisciplinary legal team provides tailored solutions to address various legal aspects of market entry across multiple African jurisdictions, including corporate and commercial law, regulatory compliance, procurement and employment matters. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and experience, CLG empowers clients to navigate the legal intricacies of Africa’s energy sector with confidence.

“CLG’s leadership and expertise in the sector exemplifies its dedication to driving Africa's energy industry forward. The Chamber welcomes CLG as a Legal Partner at AEW: Invest in African Energy, where the firm will contribute its wide-ranging expertise to enrich discussions on navigating the continent’s legal and regulatory landscape,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Scheduled for 4-8 November in Cape Town, AEW: Invest in African Energy will bring together international investors and project developers to explore opportunities within the African energy sector. With the overarching theme of ‘Energy Growth through an Enabling Environment,’ the event aims to foster investment across the entire African energy value chain, with the ultimate goal of eradicating energy poverty by 2030.