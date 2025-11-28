CLG

Zion Adeoye has been suspended for gross misconduct from his duties at CLG (www.CLGGlobal.com) pending an investigation. 

The suspension in no way constitutes any finding of wrongdoing. An outside firm has been hired to support the investigation. 

CLG as a firm believes the rule of law is supreme, including the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise. 

Mr Adeoye’s suspension is regarded as a necessary step to ensure an unhindered investigation. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CLG.