On Monday, 10 June, a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) from South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Senegal presented the “Principles for a Fair Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP)” (https://apo-opa.co/45iTydE) during a virtual press conference launch ahead of the G7 Summit proceedings starting on June 13th. These guiding principles for global just transitions highlight the integral need for accountability, transparency, equity, and other principles in climate finance towards addressing the urgent climate crisis, from the perspective of the Global South communities and civil society in line to receive JETP finance.

The JETP deals announced in South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Senegal underscore the necessity for finance in combating the climate crisis. As discussions around COP29 in November begin to take shape, robust commitments to principled climate finance are deemed essential for the world's climate response. Despite finally meeting the USD$100 billion annual goal, developed countries are seemingly in favour of placing higher interest rates and restrictive conditions on their investments.This course of climate finance may ultimately hinder effective climate action in developing nations and increase their debt burden. Civil society voices urge G7 leaders and developed nations, as major polluters, to commit to creating a sustainable energy future through just climate finance deals.

Collectively developed by 350Africa.org, 350.org Indonesia, Trend Asia, Nu Climate Movement, Enviro Vito, Good Governance Africa, Lumière Synergie Développement (LSD) and Action Solidaire International (ASI), through sharing knowledge and experiences, these Global JETP Principles (https://apo-opa.co/45iTydE) call for climate justice and affirm the aspirations of CSOs in recipient countries for enduring climate solutions. They aim to serve as an advocacy and capacity-building tool, bringing together civil society and grassroots communities to advocate for fair and ambitious climate finance that is responsive to the realities of developing countries.

JETPs recognize the need for resources to transform energy systems and support developing countries. Expensive access to finance traps these nations in debt, limiting climate investments and necessitating a reevaluation of climate finance delivery. Collaboration among CSOs in the global south is vital to challenge the top-down approach. Principles developed by recipient countries, facilitated by civil society, are essential for accountability and asserting local aspirations in the energy transition.

Alia Kajee, Public Finance Campaigner at 350.org “Finance is not neutral; it can support transformative aspirations or perpetuate injustices under the guise of environmental progress. The current international financial system reveals significant power imbalances between developed and developing nations, which must be addressed to achieve just, people-centered climate action”.

Ndeye Fatou Sy, Program Manager at Lumière Synergie Développement (LSD) "Finance ministers must prioritize funding mechanisms aligned with justice objectives to avoid undue strain on national economies, while ensuring greater transparency and accountability within JETPs. These partnerships, guided by principles ensuring efficacy and impact, are critical for driving effective climate action."

Andreas Sieber, Associate Director of Policy and Campaigns at 350.org "A principled approach to finance is vital for navigating the global climate finance landscape, ensuring equitable and effective solutions. Initiatives like JETP highlight the need for just transitions, but aligning them with national climate finance direction and unlocking public finance, particularly in the Global South, is crucial. It is crucial that G7 member states demonstrate willingness to deliver finance at COP29."

Maureen Harris, Senior Advisor at International Rivers and coordinator of the Vietnam Climate Defenders Coalition

"In Vietnam, the government has committed to a just energy transition and signed up for a JETP, while at the same time imprisoning the country's leading climate defenders. Targeted attacks on climate leaders and environmental organizations severely limit genuine opportunities for consultation with civil society, which are essential to any just transition. To meet the urgency of the climate crisis, energy transition financing must center principles of transparency, participation and accountability, towards truly just and sustainable solutions.”

Liangyi Chang, Asia Managing Director at 350.org “In the scorching grip of the 2024 climate heat wave, Asia bears witness to the harsh reality of climate change. As temperatures soar and ecosystems strain, the urgency of transitioning to renewable energy becomes ever more apparent. Every climate leader from civil society shall be part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership from all governments, only together we can make it possible and to solve the climate disruption."

Notes for Editors:

For more information about the JETP work, please visit the webpage (https://apo-opa.co/45iTydE). The Global Principles and panelists information are also available here (https://apo-opa.co/3x0CRat).

For interviews and additional information contact:

350Africa.org

Anna Amar

Email: anna.amar@350.org