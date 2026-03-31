The Diar Group in partnership with Staroot Real Estate, is pleased to announce a proposed collaboration to develop and operate Diani Residences by CityBlue, a landmark mixed-use residential and hospitality development in Diani Beach. The announcement will be unveiled at the Future Hospitality Summit Africa (www.FutureHospitality.com) taking place in Nairobi on 1 April 2026.

Set on approximately five acres, the project is envisioned as a flagship lifestyle destination comprising between 400 and 500 contemporary residential units. The development will feature a thoughtfully curated mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, designed to meet the evolving needs of both investors and end-users seeking high-quality coastal living experiences.

The project will be branded under the Residences by CityBlue platform, leveraging the extensive experience of CityBlue in managing hospitality-led residential developments across Africa. Known for its operational excellence and performance-driven approach, Diani Residences by CityBlue is expected to be the benchmark for integrated living within Kenya’s coastal real estate market.

The development will include multiple swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness centre, spa facilities, conferences and meeting spaces, children’s recreational areas, paddle courts, and curated food and beverage experiences.

A signature restaurant concept will anchor the culinary offering, supported by flexible dining spaces designed to accommodate both casual and private dining experiences.

Speaking on the proposed partnership, Jameel Verjee, Founder&CEO of CityBlue Hotels noted: “Diani continues to emerge as one of East Africa’s most attractive coastal destinations. This project represents an exciting opportunity to create a vibrant, hospitality-led residential community that delivers long-term value for investors while enhancing the destination’s global appeal.”

Media Contacts:

For CityBlue Hotels:

Email: grow@citybluehotels.com

For Staroot Real Estate:

Email: hello@staroot.co.ke

About CityBlue Hotels:

CityBlue is a leading hospitality and real estate management company with a growing footprint across sub-Saharan Africa. Founded in 2013, CityBlue has emerged an Africa-born partner of choice for developers across six countries on the continent with a view to delivering operational excellence and sustainable returns.

About Staroot Real Estate:

Staroot Real Estate is a seasoned developer with a strong track record of delivering premium residential and mixed-use developments in key locations across Nairobi and the broader region, driven by a commitment to thoughtful design, build quality, and sustainable long-term value.