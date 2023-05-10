CIS Group, has announced its participation in the upcoming first ever GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com) in Marrakech, Morocco from the 31st of May 3, 2023, to the 2nd of June 2023. GITEX Africa 2023 is a major technology event that brings together thousands of professionals, exhibitors, startups, and more than 100 government delegations.

During the exhibition, CIS Group plans to highlight its – ‘Industry Expertise’, ‘Technologies’&‘Services’ with a keen eye on the best practices of digital transformation to help you&your customers climb the digital maturity scale.

The organization will provide the opportunity for customers, resellers, and vendors to schedule one on one meetings during the event.

Speaking about this initiative, Dr. Antoine Kareh, General Manager, CIS Group said, “At CIS Group, our legacy of success in the Middle East and Africa is due to our unrelenting focus on providing the right tools to our ecosystem at the right time. As we grow, we want our partners&customers to grow with us by leveraging our deep reach in African&Middle eastern countries and collaborating with us on the latest technologies and their implementation. Join us on this exciting journey towards a future of possibilities, where we plan to showcase our readiness and responsiveness at GITEX Africa. Together, let's explore new frontiers and achieve great things.”

Nelly Saoud, General Manager, CIS Integration said “At CIS Integration, we have a mind for the future. Our commitment to providing best-in-class, end-to-end ICT solutions and services enables our customers to optimize their performance and meet the challenges of digital transformation across all sectors. With a dynamic local presence on 4 continents and a strong reputation for trust&excellence, we are well-positioned to help our customers achieve their goals and realize the future of possibilities they need.”

Kristian Tierney, General Manager, Hiperdist Limited said “At Hiperdist, we don't just distribute products, we supply the future. The core of Hiperdist’ s operation is a steadfast commitment to our partners, and we believe that by working together, we can drive innovation and shape the future of the ICT industry. Through our partnerships with leading technology vendors and our integrated logistics, support, and marketing services, our expert teams are dedicated to designing and offering solutions&services that benefit partners, vendors, and end customers.”

Notes to Editors:

The list of local affiliates includes:

Algeria ​

Angola​

Benin​

Cameroon​

Dubai​

Ghana​

Ivory Coast​

Jordan​

Kenya​

Lebanon​

Mauritius​ – www.Hiperdist-io.com

Morocco​

Namibia​

Nigeria​

Portugal

Réunion​

Senegal​

South Africa​

Tunisia​

Tanzania​

United Kingdom​ – www.Hiperdist.com

Contact:

For more information on our participation in GITEX AFRICA 2023, send an email to:

gitexafrica@cis.com.lb

About CIS:

CIS (Computer Information Systems) is a leading ICT information systems integrator established for 40 years with a diversified portfolio of IT solutions and services, and 53 offices spanning across 40 countries. Our reach is matched only by our ability to cater to the expansion of international and mid-size enterprises serviced by highly certified experienced technology consultants.

CIS is committed to providing best-in-class, end-to-end ICT solutions and services that enable our customers to optimize their performance and meet the challenges of digital transformation across all sectors. Our technology specialization ranges from Advanced Computing, Storage, Networking, Cloud, Data Center, Edge solutions, Security, Software Technology, Big Data Analytics, and Test&Measurement equipment across industries such as FSI, Telecom, Public, Health Care, Education, Energy&Utilities

Our value-added services include end-to-end accountability, Audit&Consultancy, Deployment&Integration, Maintenance&Technical Assistance, Outsourcing, Cloud Services, and Managed Services. We work with the largest technology vendors such as Oracle, HPE, Microsoft, Cisco, Huawei, Micro Focus, Dell Technologies, G+D and VMWare to provide our customers with the best possible solutions.

With a dynamic local presence on 4 continents, including 16 Sub-Saharan Africa countries, CIS Integration has built a strong reputation for excellence and trust with our vendors and customers. Join us on our journey towards a future of possibilities.

About Hiperdist:

Hiperdist exists to grow your business. That is our sole purpose, we can assist with projects of any size, from scoping through to planning and deployment, offering advice and resource where it is needed the most, and ensuring that projects are delivered on spec, on time and on budget.

We achieve this by combining our technical expertise, business acumen, and geographical coverage with technology solutions from various international technology vendors such as VMWare, Oracle, IBM, Cisco, NetApp, Microsoft, HPE, Huawei, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and many others. With these tools we supply our clients with best-in-class, fully integrated solutions that enable them to optimize their performance, and better equip themselves for growth.

As well as being experts in their fields, our people are also passionate about realizing the potential of our region and empowering organizations to excel in the hyper-competitive, digitally transformed global market.

Our distribution solutions provide integrated logistics services, training&support services, and marketing services to help grow your business and support your customers. We know we will only succeed if you do.