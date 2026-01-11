Chinese Ambassador to the Seychelles, H.E. Ms. Lin Nan paid a courtesy call on Mr. Barry Faure, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora on Friday 9th January, to congratulate him on his recent appointment.
During their meeting, she expressed her commitment to working closely with the Minister to strengthen the strategic partnership between China and Seychelles. Ambassador Lin Nan also invited the Minister to join the Spring Festival activities slated for early February 2026.
Both diplomats expressed optimism about the future of Seychelles-China relations and the potential for further collaboration under the framework of the existing bilateral agreements.
The Minister has reaffirmed Seychelles’ unwavering support for the “One China Policy”, recognising it as a crucial principle that underpins global peace, stability and collaboration among nations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.