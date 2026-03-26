The 14th China Round Table on WTO Accessions, held on 25 March on the margins of the 14th Ministerial Conference, highlighted the role of WTO accession in fostering domestic reform, economic integration and development, looking particularly at the experience of African countries. At the opening, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: "The fact that so many economies continue to pursue WTO accession, even today, sends a clear signal that international cooperation remains essential, that multilateral rules continue to matter, and that the WTO provides the foundation for rules-based trade."

The Round Table brought together high-level government officials, including ministers and chief negotiators involved in WTO accession negotiations, as well as representatives from international organizations, providing an opportunity to exchange views on the value of WTO membership and the challenges associated with the accession process. The event also drew on the experiences of recently acceded members, including African members.

Since the establishment of the WTO in 1995, the negotiation process for accessions has resulted in an additional 38 members, bringing the WTO's total membership to 166. With these new members, the population covered by WTO membership has grown by 2 billion.

Opening the event, DG Okonjo-Iweala underscored the importance of the Round Table as a "forum to exchange experiences and reflect on the strategic value of joining the multilateral trading system". She highlighted the timeliness of the event, with the "mounting pressures facing the system". Welcoming China's continued support to the Programme, she said: "The China Programme has played an important role in supporting least-developed countries (LDCs) and acceding governments. This support remains invaluable in helping acceding countries advance their negotiations, and for helping LDCs make the most of WTO membership."

China's Minister of Commerce, Wentao Wang, stressed that the China Programme plays an important role in "helping developing economies, especially LDCs, better integrate into the multilateral trading system", especially in a context of "profound changes" at the global level. Noting that WTO accession plays a key role in helping foster opportunities for economic growth for developing economies, Minister Wang underscored the importance of a "universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization." He also called for "strengthening solidarity and coordination" and stepping up "resource support", including on technical assistance.

Cameroon's Trade Minister and Chair of the 14th Ministerial Conference, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, said: "WTO accession helps build institutions that make markets more open and competitive, attract investment, and support growth and better living standards. Accession negotiations often lead to deeper and more up-to-date commitments, directly contributing to the ongoing reform and modernization of the WTO. Accession is not only about enlarging the membership of the WTO. It is also about renewing and reinforcing the system itself."

The event focused on ongoing WTO accession processes, in particular the advanced negotiations of Ethiopia and Uzbekistan. The round table also provided a forum for sharing perspectives from the ongoing accession negotiations of Equatorial Guinea, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Turkmenistan, including the importance of sustaining momentum over lengthy processes, and managing domestic coordination effectively.

Post-accession participation in the WTO was also discussed, with remarks delivered by the government representatives of Cambodia, Comoros, Kazakhstan, Lao PDR, Liberia, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Timor-Leste and Yemen. Several members shared their experiences on how joining the WTO has helped to anchor market-oriented reforms and attract foreign investment. They also highlighted how WTO membership has helped them gain greater access to global markets and accelerate economic diversification. The need for technical assistance and capacity-building during and after the accession process was underscored.

Speakers emphasized the important role international trade plays in supporting African economies by driving economic growth and supporting regional integration efforts, including the African Continental Free Trade Area. One-third of the current 22 accession processes involve African economies. These are Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Sao Tomé and Principe. Among these eight, four are LDCs. In 2024, Comoros became the 45th African member to accede to the WTO.

Underscoring the "strong commitment across Africa to rules-based trade and deeper economic integration", Minister Mbarga Atangana said: "Cameroon, together with the African Group, will continue to champion the efforts of all governments seeking to join the Organization."

The programme of the event, including the full list of speakers, can be found here.

This China Round Table was the fourth held on the margins of a Ministerial Conference, following Abu Dhabi (MC13), Buenos Aires (MC11) in 2017 and Nairobi (MC10) in 2015. The Round Table is one of the six pillars of the China Programme sponsored by the government of China.

More information on WTO accessions is available here.