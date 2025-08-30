On the afternoon of August 30, 2025, President Xi Jinping met at the Tianjin Guest House with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who was in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025.

President Xi noted that Egypt was the first Arab and African country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, and China-Egypt relations are now at their best in history. Next year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Egypt diplomatic ties. The two sides should take it as an opportunity to steer the bilateral relationship toward the goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, add new impetus to China-Arab and China-Africa relations, and make greater contributions to upholding world peace and stability and promoting global development and prosperity.

President Xi emphasized that under the new circumstances, China and Egypt should be good brothers that firmly support each other, keep consolidating political trust, and continue providing mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns. The two countries should be good partners that deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, foster greater synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Vision 2030, and take cooperation on parks and zones such as the Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone as the main driver to strengthen cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, joint manufacturing and new energy. The two countries should be good friends that closely collaborate in multilateral affairs, shoulder historical and major-country responsibilities as important members of the Global South, safeguard the victorious outcomes of World War II, jointly oppose unilateralism and bullying practices, and defend the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order underpinned by international law.

Prime Minister Madbouly conveyed to President Xi sincere greetings and regards from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Prime Minister Madbouly said China is a true partner and friend of Egypt, and the two sides have always trusted and supported each other. Egypt places high importance on its relations with China, and is firmly committed to the one-China principle. Egypt stands ready to take next year’s 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China as an opportunity to increase high-level exchanges, expand trade and investment, and deepen cooperation in such areas as new energy, electric vehicles, finance and seawater desalination, in a bid to achieve greater progress of the bilateral relations. Egypt and China are both members of the developing world and the Global South. To address challenges facing the international landscape and world economy and trade, Egypt will strengthen coordination and collaboration with China in international and regional affairs, so as to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Chen Min’er, among others, attended the meeting.