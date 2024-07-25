The Liberian side thanked the Chinese side for its contribution to the children's cause and called on the whole society to pay attention to the current situation of children's livelihood and contribute to the creation of a better environment for their growth.

Yin said, Children are the hope and future of a nation. China will continue to work with the Office of the First Lady to help more Liberian children receive better care and education.

On July 24th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, attended the Official Dedication of Newly Reconstructed Dormotory of Love a Child Orphanage and delivered a speech in the presence of H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., the President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Madam Kartumu Yarta Boakai, the First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, Hon. Synleseh Stephenie Dahn Koung, the Second Lady of the Republic of Liberia, Hon. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, the President Pro-Tempore of Senate, and Hon. Gbeme Horace-Kollie, the Minister of Gender, Children And Social Protection.

