The People’s Republic of China has extended a new grant of RMB 100 million (approximately SCR 220 million) to support priority development projects in Seychelles, as reaffirmed during a courtesy call by the Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Mr. Han Zheng, on the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, at State House today.

The announcement set the tone for wide-ranging and constructive discussions, reflecting the strength and maturity of the Seychelles–China relationship, which continues to evolve under the recently elevated Strategic Partnership and as both countries prepare to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

President Herminie welcomed Vice President Han and conveyed his warm greetings to President Xi Jinping, expressing appreciation for China’s longstanding and consistent support to Seychelles’ socio-economic development. He reaffirmed Seychelles’ unwavering commitment to the One China policy and its principled position on respect for sovereignty and non-interference.

The President highlighted the tangible progress achieved through bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and maritime security, noting that China remains one of Seychelles’ most valued development partners.

Vice President Han, reflecting on his visit across Seychelles, noted that he had witnessed firsthand the fruits of development to which China has contributed, with China-aided projects delivering concrete benefits to the Seychellois people. He commended the country’s development trajectory and the Government’s people-centred approach, observing that President Herminie’s vision of “for the many, not the few” resonates closely with China’s own development philosophy of placing people at the centre of progress.

He further reaffirmed that China remains committed to fairness and justice in international affairs and will continue to stand on the right side of history, while working to advance the shared interests of developing countries. Vice President Han expressed appreciation for Seychelles’ consistent support to China at the international level and underscored the importance President Xi Jinping attaches to relations with Seychelles and African partners more broadly.

Reiterating China’s confidence in Seychelles’ current governance and development direction, Vice President Han affirmed China’s readiness to continue supporting the country’s national development priorities, in line with the consensus reached between the two nations.

Discussions also focused on expanding economic cooperation, including Seychelles’ preparedness to benefit from China’s zero-tariff policy for African countries. Both sides welcomed progress towards the Early Harvest Arrangement, expected to take effect on 1 May 2026, which will further enhance trade opportunities.

Tourism and people-to-people exchanges featured prominently, with both leaders acknowledging the strong potential to further grow Chinese visitor arrivals and deepen cultural ties through improved connectivity.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, underscoring the importance of dialogue, stability, and adherence to international law in addressing current challenges.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue advancing the Seychelles–China Strategic Partnership, guided by mutual respect, solidarity, and a common vision for sustainable and inclusive development.

Following the courtesy call, Vice President H.E. Mr. Han Zheng and Vice President Sebastien Pillay co-hosted a delegation meeting attended by all Seychelles Ministers. The discussions focused on elevating the Seychelles–China Strategic Partnership to new heights and strengthening cooperation across all ministerial sectors.

During the meeting, both sides dicussed the China–Seychelles Zero Tariff Agreement, to further enhance bilateral trade and economic ties. Vice President Pillay reiterated Seychelles’ steadfast support for the One China Policy and noted that negotiations on the Early Harvest Arrangement under the Zero Tariff Agreement have been successfully completed, paving the way for a strengthened economic partnership for shared development.