H.E. Biniam Berhe, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Eritrea, paid a courtesy call on the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.
During the meeting, Mr. Berhe conveyed his Government's congratulations on the Chairperson’s assumption of office and expressed appreciation for the deepening engagement between the AU Commission&the State of Eritrea.
The Chairperson reaffirmed Eritrea’s valued and active role in the affairs of the African Union.
The Chairperson also noted Eritrea's strategic location&potential contribution to advancing regional cooperation, development,&stability.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).