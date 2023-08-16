Ms Pamela Joanne (Jo) McPhail has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Gabonese Republic in succession to Dr Christian Dennys-McClure. Ms McPhail will take up her appointment in September 2023.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Pamela Joanne McPhail
Married to: Dr Alastair McPhail CMG OBE
Children: 2 sons
Place of Birth: Aldridge, West Midlands, UK
|
Date
|
Role
|
2021 to 2023
|
Djibouti, HM Ambassador
|
2018 to 2020
|
FCO, Head of Talent, Performance (Diversity) and Leadership, Human Resources Directorate
|
2017 to 2018
|
Cabinet Office, Head of Business and Performance, Civil Service Group
|
2014 to 2017
|
FCO, Head of Engagement and Learning, Knowledge and Technology Directorate
|
2010 to 2014
|
FCO, Head of Overseas Passport Management Unit, Consular Directorate
|
2009 to 2010
|
The Hague, First Secretary, Head of Political and Communications Teams
|
2008 to 2009
|
FCO, Project Manager, Global Out of Hours Programme, Consular Directorate
|
2008
|
Banjul, Acting British High Commissioner
|
2006 to 2007
|
FCO, Head of Nigeria and Central Africa Team, Africa Directorate
|
2004 to 2005
|
FCO, Change Manager, Organisation Project
|
2002 to 2004
|
FCO, Head of Workforce Planning, Human Resources Directorate
|
2000 to 2002
|
FCO, Deputy Head of Peacekeeping (lead on Africa), UN Department, Global Issues Directorate
|
1997 to 1998
|
Ankara, Community Liaison Officer
|
1995 to 1996
|
FCO, Project Officer - Personnel Policy and Manpower Planning, Personnel Policy Unit
|
1992 to 1994
|
Moscow, Third later First Secretary - Press&Public Affairs
|
1990 to 1992
|
FCO, Desk Officer, Narcotics Control and AIDS Department