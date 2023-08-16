United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office


Ms Pamela Joanne (Jo) McPhail has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Gabonese Republic in succession to Dr Christian Dennys-McClure. Ms McPhail will take up her appointment in September 2023.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Pamela Joanne McPhail

Married to: Dr Alastair McPhail CMG OBE

Children: 2 sons

Place of Birth: Aldridge, West Midlands, UK

Date

Role

2021 to 2023

Djibouti, HM Ambassador

2018 to 2020

FCO, Head of Talent, Performance (Diversity) and Leadership, Human Resources Directorate

2017 to 2018

Cabinet Office, Head of Business and Performance, Civil Service Group

2014 to 2017

FCO, Head of Engagement and Learning, Knowledge and Technology Directorate

2010 to 2014

FCO, Head of Overseas Passport Management Unit, Consular Directorate

2009 to 2010

The Hague, First Secretary, Head of Political and Communications Teams

2008 to 2009

FCO, Project Manager, Global Out of Hours Programme, Consular Directorate

2008

Banjul, Acting British High Commissioner

2006 to 2007

FCO, Head of Nigeria and Central Africa Team, Africa Directorate

2004 to 2005

FCO, Change Manager, Organisation Project

2002 to 2004

FCO, Head of Workforce Planning, Human Resources Directorate

2000 to 2002

FCO, Deputy Head of Peacekeeping (lead on Africa), UN Department, Global Issues Directorate

1997 to 1998

Ankara, Community Liaison Officer

1995 to 1996

FCO, Project Officer - Personnel Policy and Manpower Planning, Personnel Policy Unit

1992 to 1994

Moscow, Third later First Secretary - Press&Public Affairs

1990 to 1992

FCO, Desk Officer, Narcotics Control and AIDS Department

