The “Cezeri Laboratory Techniques and Applications Training” organized within the framework of the Cezeri Laboratory established by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in the governorate of Tataouine, Tunisia, has been successfully completed.

The training program brought together academics and students from the Tunisian City of Sciences, the Higher Institute of Technological Studies of Tataouine, and the Higher Institute of Arts and Crafts. Throughout the program, participants received both theoretical and practical training in digital manufacturing technologies, design thinking, innovation, and hands-on production processes.

The training aimed to strengthen participants’ skills in innovative thinking, problem-solving, design development, and practical production. Thanks to the technical infrastructure provided by the Cezeri Laboratory, participants had the opportunity to transform their ideas into tangible projects using modern manufacturing technologies.

At the end of the program, certificates were awarded to 26 academics and students who successfully completed the training. Through the knowledge and skills gained during the course, participants enhanced their competencies in the fields of technology, manufacturing, and innovation.

The Cezeri Laboratory established in Tataouine contributes to helping young people and academics adapt to digital transformation processes while also promoting a culture of innovation and production in the region. Through its training, research, and practical activities, the laboratory serves to strengthen the technology-oriented capacities of local human resources. The Cezeri Laboratory and the training activities conducted within its framework support local development and the enhancement of human capital by equipping young people with the technical skills required in today’s world.

Located in the southernmost part of Tunisia and considered one of the country’s relatively less developed regions, Tataouine faces various challenges, including youth unemployment and limited access to qualified technical education opportunities. In this regard, the project aligns with the Tunisian government’s priorities of promoting regional development and equal opportunities, while contributing to the expansion of technology- and innovation-focused educational opportunities to the country’s inland and disadvantaged regions.

In line with Tunisia’s development priorities, TİKA continues to support projects aimed at strengthening technology-, innovation-, and production-oriented skills and competencies, while helping young people prepare for the professions of the future.