Legal, tax and business advisory conglomerate CLG (www.CLGGlobal.com/) – formerly Centurion Law Group – is supporting oil and gas developments in Africa through its innovative and adaptable approach to client services. In Equatorial Guinea, CLG represents the largest law firm, focused on advising foreign companies operating in the country. The firm has a number one ranking on research firm Chambers and Partners’ Global Guide 2025: Equatorial Guinea, underscoring its role as a major legal advisor and advocate for energy development in the country.

With strong expertise in facilitating international transactions, CLG offers a wealth of private sector legal support for oil and gas companies in Equatorial Guinea. The firm boasts multidisciplinary and multijurisdictional expertise of market-leading and experienced lawyers who provide legal advice across the energy and infrastructure value chain. As such, CLG has supported international companies seeking business opportunities in Equatorial Guinea. The company acted as counsel to several major international oil and drilling companies in Equatorial Guinea as well as neighboring Cameroon, Gabon and the broader West African region. This has supported exploration and production efforts while driving projects forward in the upstream sector.

CLG was also responsible for negotiating an Umbrella Agreement – alongside ancillary contractual documents – to establish the requisite legal and fiscal framework for the Fortuna FLNG project. Representing Africa’s first independent deepwater FLNG project, the development serves as a crucial part of the country’s Gas Mega Hub, aimed at monetizing stranded resources both domestically and regionally. The framework covers the facilitation, development, financing and operation of the FLNG project. This agreement coincided with the negotiation and signing of a Unitization Agreement and Unit Operating Agreement between the government and several oil companies, as well as a crude oil supply contract between an undisclosed exploration and production company and the government of Equatorial Guinea.

Beyond Equatorial Guinea, CLG’s extensive network of offices and lawyers supports private transactions both within Africa and abroad. With over 300 attorneys and business advisors, nine core practice areas, and 25 global offices spanning 40 nationalities and 50 countries, CLG is committed to providing comprehensive support across a broad spectrum of professional services. The company has 16 offices in Africa, including South Africa, Nigeria, South Sudan, Ghana, Cameroon, Mauritius and more. CLG also opened an office in Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo in June 2024, strengthening its support for Congolese energy projects as a suite of private companies expand their presence across the market. With Congo striving to bolster exploration and production in the oil and gas industry, CLG’s Pointe-Noire offices will not only facilitate transactions but reduce perceived risk through its insights in the relevant legal, tax and investment climate.

Meanwhile, the company advises on complex legal, financial and commercial issues related to upstream, midstream and downstream projects in the oil and gas sector; power generation projects across all technologies and fuels; and contracts related to the energy transition and use of clean technologies. In Uganda, CLG advises clients seeking growth opportunities in the oil and gas sector. In 2023, the company successfully advised Oranto Petroleum Limited’s oil exploration license extension by two years. The license covers the Ngassa Deep and Ngassa Shallow exploration areas.

“CLG is an African law firm with a commitment to Africa. The firm’s strong track record highlights the role CLG has and will continue to play in supporting oil and gas transactions in Equatorial Guinea. Its expertise in the oil, gas and mining industries – in tandem with its strong international presence – makes it a strategic partner for companies as they expand their portfolios continent-wide,” states Manuel Oliveira, Managing Director, CLG Equatorial Guinea.