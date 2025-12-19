The Central African Republic will elect its President on Sunday, 28 December 2025, for a new term of office. This presidential election represents a historic milestone in the consolidation of peace, stability, and the establishment of renewed governance in support of inclusive development for citizens.

To mark this decisive moment, Africa24 Group is deploying an unprecedented bilingual editorial operation (French&English), enabling citizens, decision-makers, and public opinion at national, regional, continental, and global levels to discover the Central African Republic’s rich diversity and the aspirations of its people.

FACE À L’AFRIQUE, Candidate Interviews, Exclusive Debates&Immersive Reporting

Through Africa24 and Africa24 English, audiences will access an exceptional TV&Digital coverage featuring original programming dedicated to the 2025 presidential election.

FACE À L’AFRIQUE – Special Programme

A special edition featuring Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Republic and presidential candidate, sharing his vision and actions.

INTERVIEWS

All candidates and political leaders present their programmes, including:

Anicet Georges Dologuélé, Eddy Symphorien Kparékouti, Serge Ghislain Djorie, Aristide Briand Reboas, Évariste Ngamana, Marcelin Yalemendé.

CAMPAIGN JOURNAL

Our reporters bring viewers daily coverage of campaign rallies, candidate proposals and profiles, citizens’ expectations, and immersive reports across regions and emblematic sites of the Central African Republic.

AFRICA NEWSROOM (ANR)

Five Exclusive High-Level Debates

With political leaders on the following themes: Governance and Democratic Challenges; Peace and National Reconciliation; Valorisation of Mineral Resources; Employment, Youth and Education; The Central African Republic of Talents.

FACE À L’AFRIQUE – Heads of State&Distinguished Leaders

A special programme reserved for Heads of State and leading personalities.

Faustin-Archange Touadéra

Candidate of the MCU and its allies

19 December 2025: 18:30&21:30 GMT

18:30&21:30 GMT 20 December 2025: 18:30&21:30 GMT

18:30&21:30 GMT 21 December 2025: 21:30 GMT

Exclusive Candidate Interviews

Eddy Symphorien Kparékouti

PUR Candidate

Thursday, 18 December – 08:15&15:15 GMT

Serge Ghislain Djorie

CAPNCA Candidate

Saturday, 20 December – 08:15&15:15 GMT

Anicet Dologuélé

URCA Presidential Candidate

Friday, 19 December 2025 – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Aristide Briand Reboas

PCD Candidate

Sunday, 21 December 2025 – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Évariste Ngamana

First Vice-President of the National Assembly and MCU Spokesperson

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Marcelin Yalemendé

Independent Candidate

Wednesday, 24 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Henri-Marie Dondra

Thursday, 25 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Africa News Room – 52-Minute Debates&Analysis

Featuring candidates or their representatives alongside Central African, sub-regional, and international experts on peace and development challenges:

Governance&Democratic Challenges

Thursday, 18 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT

Thursday, 18 December 2025 – Peace&National Reconciliation

Saturday, 20 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT

Saturday, 20 December 2025 – Economic Challenges

Monday, 22 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT

Monday, 22 December 2025 – Valorisation of Mineral Resources

Tuesday, 24 December 2025 – 17:15&20:15 GMT

Tuesday, 24 December 2025 – Employment, Youth&Education

Friday, 26 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT

Friday, 26 December – The Central African Republic of Talents

Saturday, 27 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT

Saturday, 27 December – Women’s Leadership&Women’s Empowerment

Saturday, 27 December – 19:15&23:15 GMT

Africa24 Group – 360° Coverage&Global Reach

“Central African Republic Presidential Election 2025” will be available live, replay and on-demand across all platforms:

AFRICA24 French (Channel 249)& AFRICA24 English (Channel 254) on Canal+ Afrique

(Channel 249)& (Channel 254) on Canal+ Afrique myafrica24 , Africa’s first HD streaming platform

, Africa’s first HD streaming platform https://Africa24TV.com/, offering full access to all programmes

Africa24 Group reaches over 120 million households worldwide.

About Africa24 Group:

Founded in 2009, Africa24 Group is the continent’s leading television and digital media group, operating four Full HD channels broadcast through the world’s major platforms. Africa24 French and Africa24 English are pioneers and leaders in African news broadcasting.

The Group has expanded its leadership with Africa24 Sport, Africa’s first 24/7 sports news channel, and Africa24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to Africa’s creative industries, highlighting youth talent in art, culture, music, fashion and design.

Africa24 Channels

AFRICA24 TV – Leading African news channel in French

– Leading African news channel in French AFRICA24 English – Leading African news channel in English

– Leading African news channel in English AFRICA24 Infinity – Creative industries&cultural talents

– Creative industries&cultural talents AFRICA24 Sport – Sports news&competitions

Africa24 Group also operates myafrica24, the first global HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, accessible on all screens. More than 120 million households receive Africa24 channels worldwide, with over 8 million digital subscribers across platforms and social networks.