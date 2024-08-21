​The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Tripoli successfully held a celebration of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia on 17 August 2024. The event, which was held in the courtyard of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, was attended by around 250 Indonesian citizens (WNI) in Libya, and Friends of Indonesia, Libyans graduating from various universities in Indonesia.

This celebration began with a solemn flag ceremony, led directly by Dr. Dede Achmad Rifai as Charge D’Affairs of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli. This ceremony was followed by a series of other activities, including several competitions which were participated enthusiastically by all participants.

As part of the celebration, the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli also served various typical Indonesian dishes, such as meatballs, chicken noodles, dumplings, cilok, cireng and pancong cakes, which were specially prepared by Indonesian students in Kulliyah Dakwah Islamiyah, Tripoli to liven up the atmosphere. These dishes were not only enjoyed by Indonesian citizens, but were also introduced to the Friends of Indonesia present, introducing the deliciousness and richness of Indonesian culinary delights on the international stage.

The celebration of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia is not only a moment to remember the struggle of the nation's heroes, but also an opportunity to strengthen ties and togetherness among Indonesian citizens in Libya. This event closed with a joint prayer for the safety and progress of the Indonesian nation, as well as the hope that Indonesia will continue to progress and be victorious in its journing in the future.