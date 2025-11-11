Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a global technology leader of African heritage, has made significant progress with its landmark project to establish Africa’s first network GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offering. As the first preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) in Africa, these secure data centre facilities, located across South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco, will mark the company's long-standing leadership in providing world-class digital solutions on the continent.

“Cassava's commitment to growing Africa’s AI ecosystem is not just about technology; it's about empowerment. Securing the position as the first preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner in Africa enables us to play a crucial role in the continent’s AI ecosystem. At Cassava, we want to enable African businesses to emerge as leaders and innovators in AI, not just consumers. We want to empower Africa to write our own AI future, in our own languages, with our own data using local compute infrastructure,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President&Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Deploying high-performance compute locally in Africa is a game-changer. It enables entrepreneurs, governments, and enterprises to develop and deploy AI solutions cost-effectively and with greater sovereignty. With Cassava’s GPUaaS, the company is democratising access to cutting-edge AI computing capacity, empowering African businesses, governments, and researchers to develop innovative AI solutions, streamline operations, and stay competitive in a fast-changing world.

By delivering world-class compute capacity to Africa, Cassava Technologies is positioning the continent not only as a participant but as a creator in the global AI economy. This aligns with the company’s purpose of enabling a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a technology leader providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Through its business units, namely, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, Distributed Power Africa, Sasai Fintech, Cassava has operations across key growth markets like Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Cassava provides its customers in 94 countries with offerings that will help them grow, transform, and expand their operations. www.CassavaTechnologies.com