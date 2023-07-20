The ninth regional Committee of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management for Africa (UN-GGIM:Africa) will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from 13 to 18 August 2023.

Organised by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in partnership with the Executive Board of UN-GGIM:Africa and the Government of the Republic of South Africa, the meeting will be held in conjunction with the 31st International Cartographic Conference (ICC 2023).

UN-GGIM: Africa's mission is to facilitate the coordination of African geospatial development and support ECA Member States in realizing a comprehensive geospatial vision, utilizing the potential of geospatial technology to address emerging global challenges and various socio-economic sectors in Africa.

The primary objective of the upcoming meeting is to evaluate progress made on the recommendations and actions stemming from previous Regional Committee gatherings. Additionally, it will provide a platform for knowledge-sharing and the exchange of best practices in geospatial information development across Africa.

Participants will also explore the manifold advantages of employing geospatial data for sustainable development and discuss policies, measures, and strategies to ensure successful implementation of an integrated geospatial information framework in the region.

The outcomes of this significant gathering are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving the global vision of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management, fostering substantial progress throughout the African continent. The meeting aims to consolidate the consensus surrounding the Regional Committee while critically assessing its structure, functions, and operations, with particular attention to defining its funding mechanism.

The strategic decision to hold the ninth UN-GGIM: Africa meeting alongside the International Cartographic Conference 2023 further enriches the event. Participants from Africa will have the unique opportunity to attend plenary sessions and engage in numerous scientific and technical discussions. This collaborative arrangement will foster interaction, networking, and the cross-fertilization of ideas among delegates from the global geospatial information community.

As the meeting draws near, expectations are high for meaningful outcomes that will further advance geospatial development in Africa, unlocking its potential to tackle pressing challenges and drive sustainable progress across the continent.