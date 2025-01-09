Today, Canon Europe announces that it has once again been named a leader in Quocirca’s Sustainability Leaders Report, an annual market analysis which evaluates the steps print vendors are taking to lower their carbon emissions. In the 2024 report, Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) is recognised for its strong sustainability vision and strategy, which is underpinned by its priorities to improve environmental performance across its portfolio of products and services.

Within the report, Quocirca highlights the wealth of initiatives that Canon has put in place to advance its sustainability efforts. These include its commitment to remanufactured and refurbished products, the use of renewable energy across its global production sites and its ongoing development of more sustainably designed technologies.

Initiatives which contributed to Canon being recognised as a market leader in Quocirca’s report include:

Advanced recycling and remanufacturing

Support for the circular economy forms a significant part of Canon’s sustainability strategy with the organization recycling parts and hardware where possible for a second life. Canon remanufactures its flagship imageRUNNER ADVANCE ES range at its dedicated factory in Giessen, Germany, where it rebuilds devices using at least 90 percent reused parts. Canon also refurbishes multifunction devices for sale across Europe, through its Certified Used (CU) programme, which guarantees stringent levels of performance and reliability.

Canon also has long-established closed-loop recycling programmes, such as its global toner cartridge-recycling initiative, which has been running since 1990, and has achieved a cumulative reduction of new resources of approximately 331,000 tonnes.

Sustainable design

Canon is also committed to sustainable product design with a focus on creating energy efficient and long-lasting devices. For example, Canon’s imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3900 multifunction printer is built with longer life parts and uses low temperature fixing toner to help organisations reduce power consumption. Another example is the recently launched imageFORCE C7165 multifunction printer, which is built with 30 percent recycled plastic and features Canon’s machine learning technology to help predict maintenance needs and reduce the need for in-person diagnostics.

Solutions and services to support sustainability

Canon has a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services to support sustainability. For example, its Climate Project Contribution Service enables customers to compensate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that arise when using a Canon product, by investing in projects that reduce the same amount of GHGs in a different place. Canon also offers a Discovery Assessment Service to help businesses review impacts related to print and scan infrastructure and identify areas for improvement, whilst its Digital Transformation Services support customers with digitalization processes through a suite of solutions.

Separately, Canon’s strong brand perception for sustainability was highlighted in Quocirca’s Brand Perception Report 2024, which found that over a third (38 percent) of respondents viewed Canon as a strong sustainability brand.

Hiro Imamura, Executive Vice President of Digital Printing&Solutions at Canon Europe comments; “Sustainability continues to be vitally important for both Canon, its customers and its partners - and we are proud of the numerous initiatives and partnerships that we have in place to help drive positive impact on the environment and society. We are delighted that our significant efforts have been recognised in Quocirca’s report as we continue to accelerate our actions in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”.

To learn more about Canon’s approach to sustainability, see here: https://apo-opa.co/3WfVBvN

For more information about Quocirca please see: https://apo-opa.co/4gMFJJB

