A new addition to the Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) range of innovative home printing solutions, the Canon PIXMA TS7640i and PIXMA TS7740i have been recently launched; High-quality, compact, and a true all-rounder, the Canon PIXMA TS7640i and PIXMA TS7740i printers are set to optimise your workflow within the comfort of your own home; Both models will be compatible with the PIXMA Print Plan subscription where users can save up to 50% on the cost of ink.

This October, Canon is set to release a brand-new addition to its innovative printing range that is perfectly designed to take your home study, work or creative space to the next level – the PIXMA TS7640i/ TS7740i. Delivering quality printouts with ease and speed, this cutting-edge printing solution promises to revolutionize and simplify the print-at-home experience. A slight extension to PIXMA TS7640i’s offering, PIXMA TS7740i has been fitted with a 35-sheet ADF for added convenience and efficient multi-page document management. Whether you are a student requiring a printer for your course work, an arts and craft enthusiast running a small business from home or simply someone who appreciates fast high-quality photo prints [1], the Canon PIXMA TS7640i series will bring your vision to life on paper.

The Canon PIXMA TS7640i/ TS7740i have been designed with practicality and ease of use in mind. In addition to its 2.7” color LCD touchscreen, tilt panel and LED status light for maximum comfort, the compact size printers are space-saving in recognition of a wide variety of home set-ups, ensuring the printer fits seamlessly into the home, without compromising on quality. In fact, the PIXMA TS7640i/ TS7740i – which prints 15 ipm to 10 ipm [2] – is designed to deliver high quality document printing with excellent durability, and resistance to highlighters, friction, and water.

Recognising that a desk space in our home fulfils multiple functions, from work to side hustles and admin tasks, these two models are productivity champions, allowing each member of the home to quickly get their tasks done, with automatic two-sided printing and a new feature that provides a copy of your page with just a single button touch.

Furthermore, the Canon PIXMA TS7640i/ TS7740i comes with a Switch UI function, a user-friendly touchscreen interface which consolidates popular functions into different icons, keeping operation simple and streamlined. Users can quickly switch between icons through the menu at the top of the screen, customise background colour and lock functions that aren’t required. Different members of a household can create their own profiles, making it easier and faster to access most frequently used settings.

With PIXMA TS7640i/ TS7740i, users can now say goodbye to the days of complex set-ups and tangled cables with easy and simple wireless setup, and the option to connect without a router via Wireless Direct. This can be initiated by scanning a QR code and creating a direct connection between a mobile device and the printer. To further optimize workflows, this printer allows users to scan a document by having it sent directly to their mobile device via QR code functionality without the use of any additional apps or workarounds.

For quick printing tasks, the Canon PRINT app enables seamless PC-free printing along with compatibility with Apple AirPrint® and Mopria for Android. Further apps and software expand the creative possibilities, with the Creative Park app, Easy-Photo Print Editor, Easy-Layout Editor and PosterArtist Web (https://apo-opa.info/45PqFFg).

The Canon PIXMA TS7640i/ TS7740i printers will sit above the Canon PIXMA TS5340a and Canon PIXMA TS7440a and below the Canon PIXMA TS6340, a sleek 5-individual-ink multitasker more geared towards the creative community.

Click here to know more about PIXMA TS7640i/ TS7740i printers: https://apo-opa.info/3PfEF5p&https://apo-opa.info/3Pi1WUC

Click here to know more about PIXMA TS5340a/TS7440a- https://apo-opa.info/3sxZL6n&https://apo-opa.info/3OThwog

[1] Borderless photo printing in as quickly as 19 seconds for a 4x6” photo. Photo print speed is based on the default setting, using ISO/JIS-SCID N2 on Photo Paper Plus Glossy II and does not take into account data processing time on host computer. [2] Document print speeds are the averages of ESAT in Office Category Test for the default simplex mode, ISO/IEC 24734. Photo print speed is based on the default setting using ISO/JIS-SCID N2 on Photo Paper Plus Glossy II and does not take into account data processing time on host computer.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.info/3xeczh6) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com