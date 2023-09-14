Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces the introduction of a new series of RF mount Cinema Prime lenses, building upon the existing portfolio of EF mount CN-E Primes and PL mount Sumire Primes. The seven new lenses, Canon’s first cinema lenses equipped with its RF mount, combine high optical performance and cinema-style operability to meet the needs of professional video production such as drama, documentaries, music videos and other large productions.

CN-R14mm T3.1 L F

CN-R20mm T1.5 L F

CN-R24mm T1.5 L F

CN-R35mm T1.5 L F

CN-R50mm T1.3 L F

CN-R85mm T1.3 L F

CN-R135mm T2.2 L F

The native RF mount offers high speed communication between the lens and camera body, with the enhanced design allowing for a more stable and comfortable experience when operating.

The lenses are compatible with the EOS C70 (released in November 2020) and EOS R5 C[1] (released in March 2022) RF Cinema cameras. Fully compatible with the transmission protocol of the RF mount, and as with EF mount Prime series lenses, operators can control magnification, chromatic aberration correction, peripheral light correction, and a dual pixel focus guide via camera body operations. In addition to these functions, the new lenses feature distortion aberration correction. These features support efficient video production not only during on-location recording but also post-shoot editing.

The new lenses achieve exceptional optical performance, excellent colour reproduction and are suitable for use with 4K and 8K cameras – optimally positioning large-diameter aspherical lens elements and lens elements with anomalous dispersion glass. Their compatibility with the full-frame large-format sensor, bright T-stop values[2], and the use of 11 aperture blades allow for a shallow depth of field for subjects, natural round blurring, and soft image expressions. In addition, since the colour balance is unified throughout the series, adjusting colour tones when changing lenses while shooting the same scene can be done with greater ease.

With an appropriate sense of torque of the operation ring, the new lenses allow for precise and smooth adjustments that are required for cinema shooting. In addition, due to the unified design across the series, including the gear position of the operation ring, the diameter of the lens and the rotation angle (operation angle), the lens can be exchanged smoothly without the need to adjust the mounting position of the matte box or external follow focus accessories for each model. A new knurled surface near the mount provides a comfortable fit in the user’s hand, allowing the lens to be held securely without gripping the operation ring when attaching and detaching different lenses.

Key features of the RF mount Cinema Prime lenses:

Genuine RF mount for stable operation without a converter

High speed lens communication offering advanced metadata support from the lens to camera

Geared rings offer greater control via hand operation and third party follow focus accessories

High optical performance and high image quality for 4K, 8K and HDR productions

T-stops up to T1.3 with broad focal lengths covering ultra-wide to telephoto

Minimal focus breathing

11-blade iris for cinematic bokeh and softly diffused highlights

The new set of RF mount Cinema Prime lenses will be showcased at IBC 2023 on 15th - 18th September 2023 at the RAI, Amsterdam, for visitors to explore and experience.

To find out more please follow the link: https://apo-opa.info/3t0DGNN

[1] Performance guaranteed in VIDEO mode, when used with EOS R5 C [2] The brightness of a cinema lens is generally expressed as a T value, which is obtained by additionally reflecting the transmittance of the glass to the F value

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.info/3xeczh6) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better. For more information: Canon-CNA.com.