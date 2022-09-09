Today, Canon Europe (https://www.Canon-Europe.com/) launches four professional camcorders - the XA65, XA60, XA75 and XA70 – alongside the prosumer LEGRIA HF G70 camcorder. The new camcorders are suited to a wide range of uses, including documentary, corporate events or education. Capable of capturing exceptional 4K quality content and HD UVC Streaming via USB-C [1], with advanced autofocus and face detection functionality, these models offer professional performance. All of them enable MP4 recording, while the four professional camcorders feature XF-AVC recording to support broadcast applications.

High-quality 4K capture

With Canon’s line-up of compact camcorders, content creators can easily capture stunning 4K footage in any scenario. Powered with the DIGIC DV6 image processor and leveraging the 1/2.3” type CMOS sensor and 1.0-inch Type CMOS sensor respectively, the XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 are capable of shooting 4K UHD and Full HD images using oversampling for superior HD quality, making them perfect for a wide range of shooting scenarios. When coupled with Canon’s intelligent optical design, these camcorders offer impressive zoom functionality in a lightweight body. Achieving a 35mm equivalent focal length, the XA65/XA60 offers 20x optical zoom and the XA75/XA70 a 15x zoom. All professional models support 40x digital zoom, which extends to 800x in the XA65/XA60 and 600x in the XA75/XA70. With impeccable video capabilities, these models are also designed to improve operability with a new, large 3.5inch Touch Panel LCD Monitor and high-resolution Ocular EVF.

Precision focus, steady footage

With Canon’s precision AF systems, the XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 guarantee that content creators can lock onto their subjects and easily follow the action. Featuring Dual Pixel CMOS AF, the XA75/XA70 models are capable of fast and accurate focusing, which couples with the Dual Pixel focus guide to make manually focusing on a subject easy. The XA65/XA60 line-up employs an advanced Hybrid AF system for precise focusing even in low light situations. All offer adjustable focusing speeds for either fast or smooth AF, which can also be controlled via the 3.5inch LCD display, enabling operators to easily set the focus by touching a single AF point. For even greater accuracy and convenience, especially with busy environments where operators need to keep a subject in shot, Face Detection AF and Face Tracking is available. All feature manual focus, which can be set either by the focus/zoom ring, or the control ring on the lens of the XA75/XA70. Employing 5-axis image stabilization, these models capture steady, shake-free footage.

Versatile recording formats

Featuring a range of flexible recording options, the XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 seamlessly fit into professional workflows, whether capturing XF-AVC 4K UHD 160Mbps at 25P for broadcast, or a smaller more manageable codec of MP4 4K UHD 150Mbps at 25P. With a host of specialist recording options including Slow and Fast Motion, on screen display recording which embeds the date and time into the video image, and an infrared mode to capture footage in the dark, these camcorders can be used for a wide range of use cases. They can also be easily integrated into a multi-camera set up thanks to the custom picture menu, allowing users to color match footage with other Canon cameras. For professional sound capture, the XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 have two XLR audio inputs and 4-channel linear PCM to set the recording level and input sensitivity.

Enhanced connectivity options

Canon’s new professional camcorders offer a range of connectivity options to enable simple and fast transmission of high-resolution video. The XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 can stream HD video in UVC via USB-C[1] through a PC – great for education or houses of worship which increasingly offer both in-person and virtual services. All models feature HDMI output and simultaneous backup and relay recording via dual SD cards, with the XA65 and XA75 offering an additional 3G-SDI output.

Unlock your inner filmmaker

Designed for aspiring filmmakers and documentarians, the LEGRIA HF G70 is a multi-functional camcorder delivering professional capabilities in an easy-to-use form factor so they can shoot like a pro. Utilizing a 1/2.3-type CMOS sensor and high quality 20x Zoom lens, this camcorder captures 4K UHD video in MP4 and oversampled HD footage for impeccable video resolution. HDMI and USB-C output enable users to turn the LEGRIA HF G70 into a web camera for high-quality video calls and sharing content online. Additional scene modes are also available, including night mode, on-screen display recording and audio scene mode, which adds sound recording that is tuned to the shooting environment.

Strengthened products across the Pro AV portfolio

Launching alongside these camcorders is a suite of products for broadcast and live production, including the CR-N700, CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1, EU-V3 and DP-V2730. Canon’s latest PTZ camera, the CR-N700, is a 4K60P 4:2:2 10-bit PTZ camera with 12G-SDI connectivity, designed for high-end broadcast production. The CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1, EU-V3 and new Cinema EOS firmware update which will enable Canon’s high-end cinema cameras, the EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II, to seamlessly work within live production workflows. Canon also today launches the DP-V2730 27inch reference display, which bolsters Canon’s line-up of 4K monitors to offer a solution for every need

XA75/XA70 key features:

1 inch Type CMOS Sensor and DIGIC DV6 Processor for 4K UHD recording

15x optical zoom with 40x digital zoom

DUAL Pixel CMOS AF and face tracking

Dual XLR audio input with 4ch audio recording.

Infra Red Shooting Support

USB Video Class (UVC) Support[1]

3G-SDI (XA75 only) and HDMI output

XA65/XA60 key features:

1/2.3 inch Type CMOS Sensor and DIGIC DV6 Processor for 4K UHD recording

20x optical zoom with 40x digital zoom

Dual XLR audio input with 4ch audio recording.

Infra Red Shooting Support

USB Video Class (UVC) Support[1]

3G-SDI (XA65 only) and HDMI Output

LEGRIA HF G70 key features:

4K UHD 1/2.3-type CMOS sensor

High Quality 20x Zoom Lens

USB-C Output for Streaming

Hybrid AF

Oversampled HD Processing

[1] Audio output not supported via USB-C.

