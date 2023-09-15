Canon (https://www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces the CR-N100 indoor 4K pan-tilt-zoom camera – the sixth model in the PTZ lineup designed to achieve high quality video capture and seamless integration into a multi-camera system. In addition to the latest camera release, Canon introduces the RC-IP1000 professional PTZ controller for broadcast and live events. Canon also launches its new Multi-camera Management Application to facilitate the management workflow of multiple PTZ cameras.

With the addition of the CR-N100 to Canon’s lineup of remote cameras, customers now have greater choice of products that support a wide range of uses, from professional video production to video content use by enterprises, local governments, and educational institutions.

CR-N100

The CR-N100 excels in image quality, offering unparalleled versatility and performance for its price point. The camera is equipped with a 1/2.3-type 4K CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV6 processor and a powerful optical zoom lens of 20x, delivering crystal-clear 4K UHD resolution footage with exceptional detail and oversampled HD video. As online meetings, lectures, events, and seminars become increasingly commonplace, there is a growing need for livestreaming and video recording technology.

The CR-N100 camera includes four different ‘scene modes’ – Portrait, Sports, Low-light and Spotlight – which users can choose to create the best possible visual expression based on their subject. The Hybrid Auto Focus system combines contrast AF with external phase-detection AF, delivering rapid and accurate focusing of the subject even in low light conditions, assisting the camera operator.

The CR-N100 is compatible with Canon’s Auto Tracking App [1] as an add-on application offering unparalleled flexibility, enabling the camera to automatically track the main speaker, without the intervention of a camera operator. The camera also supports the Multi-camera Management App that enables batch setting configuration, management and monitoring of up to 200 cameras, making possible efficient operation of large-scale systems in such environments as enterprises, local governments, and educational institutions. These features, combined with the price point of the camera, deliver a budget-friendly but high-quality automated solution.

CR-N100 key features:

4K30P high-image-quality video capture

20x optical zoom lens with a focal length of 29.3m - 601mm (35mm film equivalent)

Hybrid Auto Focus with face detection and tracking

Intelligent Auto Tracking [1]

In-built protocol support, including Canon XC [2], RTMP [3] /RTMPS and RTP/RTSP, NDI|HX [4] and SRT [5] , making the CR-N100 extremely flexible out of the box.

Compatible HDMI and USB-C connectivity

Includes additional support tools such as Camera Search Tool, Remote Camera Control Application, and Webcam Driver

RC-IP1000

The RC-IP1000 is a powerful professional broadcast PTZ controller with a host of features aimed to capture every moment with utmost precision – perfect for busy studios and production teams.

The controller has been designed to perfectly complement Canon’s high-end PTZ models for the broadcast market and is compatible with both IP and serial communication to access and control PTZ cameras remotely. The input monitoring feature enables users to view their feeds on the 7-inch LCD screen, built on the controller, without the need to connect to an external monitor.

The launch of this controller is a direct response to broadcasters’ demands and sports a professional control interface for comfort, paired with a high-quality ergonomic joystick. The RC-IP1000 also features a large touchscreen LCD which enables the user to intuitively access multiple camera settings and features including setting the focus point for cameras. With unrivalled control and no requirement for a PC, this professional PTZ controller has 12G-SDI and HDMI input/outputs up to 4K 60P, enabling operation and monitoring up to 200 cameras via IP.

RC-IP1000 key features:

IP video and input monitoring (up to 200 cameras)

PC-less setup of cameras from RC-IP1000

HDMI Out, 12G-SDI in/out, Serial RJ45, LAN/POE+, two USB ports and two GPIO D-Sub 25pin channels

7-inch multi-function touchscreen LCD

Ergonomic joystick and zoom rocker for precise control

Multiple camera control function – group cameras and apply the same settings

Arrow buttons for easy menu navigation

Advanced pre-set and trace control – control other camera during trace

Matthew Koshy, Product Marketing at Canon Europe, said: “This new line-up represents a seamless blend of innovation and versatility, expanding the offering and empowering users to unlock a whole new world of dynamic control and precision in their visuals. With the CR-N100’s fluid movement and unrivalled image quality for the price point, we have aimed to create a product that widens the range selection available to corporate and education sectors. Meanwhile, our RC-IP1000 controller provides the ultimate professional workflow, pushing live productions to unprecedented heights of excellence.”

The new products will be showcased at IBC 2023 on 15th – 18th September 2023 at the RAI, Amsterdam, for tech enthusiasts to explore and experience.

[1] Auto Tracking Application (RA-AT001) requires a paid license [2] Canon’s proprietary extended IP designed to control Canon’s video production devices [3] Real-Time Messaging Protocol. A protocol that supports livestreaming and replay of video and audio. Developed by U.S.-based Adobe Inc. [4] A protocol that supports live-video-operation workflows using IP networks. Developed by U.S.-based NewTek, Inc. NDI is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc in the U.S. and other countries and regions. [5] Secure Reliable Transport. An open-source video transmission protocol developed by Haivision and supported by the SRT Alliance.

