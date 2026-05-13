Canon Inc. (www.Canon-CNA.com) and Canon Europe Ltd. announced today that Canon will roll out its Authenticity Imaging System for supported models in May 2026 initially in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)1. This system is a comprehensive solution based on the C2PA2 (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) standard to manage image provenance records, issue certificates, apply trusted timestamps and verify content history. Designed for images captured with C2PA-enabled3 cameras, specifically the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II, the system helps support the preservation of provenance information from the point of capture onward, in accordance with each organisation’s editorial and technical workflows.

As generative AI technologies continue to advance, image manipulation and the spread of fake images have emerged as significant societal challenges. News organisations are increasingly expected to clearly demonstrate the provenance of the images they publish to ensure their authenticity. Canon joined C2PA and the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI)4 in 2023 and has since been advancing the research and implementation of provenance management technologies based on international standards. Canon’s Authenticity Imaging System reliably embeds provenance information into images at the point of capture as the foundation for authenticity, thereby enabling verification of content history throughout the workflow, from initial intake through editing, distribution and publication.

The solution uses manifest information5 generated by C2PA-compatible cameras as its starting point, issuing public certificates and applying timestamps from trusted time-stamping authorities to help maintain verifiable provenance records over time. It provides an environment in which provenance information, including records added during editing and distribution processes, can be verified at the time of publication. This is designed to enhance transparency in how images are handled in news operations, accommodating both speed and authenticity in photojournalism.

Ahead of the official launch, Reuters, the global news organisation, collaborated with Canon on initial technical enablement and specific testing of C2PA cameras. Using the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II with the Image Authenticity feature enabled, Reuters found that authenticated provenance data could be generated reliably.

Canon will continue to support the assurance of image authenticity in news organisations through its Authenticity Imaging System while also exploring expansion into a wide range of fields where authenticity is critical, including government, healthcare, and research. In addition, Canon will work toward the broader adoption of international standards such as C2PA by collaborating with related organisations and partners and further advancing provenance management technologies.

For more information, please visit the Authenticity Imaging System website: https://apo-opa.co/42yWNNH

1. Launch dates differ by country and region. 2. C2PA is an organisation which develops technical standards for establishing content provenance and authenticity of digital content. 3. C2PA functionality requires paid activation. 4. CAI is an organisation that promotes the adoption of C2PA, for example by recording content provenance in compliance with C2PA and providing open-source tools to verify that content. 5. Refers to metadata (such as capture date and time, location, equipment used, and camera settings) which is assigned a digital signature to prevent post-capture alteration. The date and time of capture are recorded based on the camera’s internal clock and are therefore not guaranteed to exactly match the actual date and time of capture.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4wlQN8x) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com