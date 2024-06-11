Canon (https://en.Canon-CNA.com) today announces the new RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE, an APS-C virtual reality (VR) lens joining the EOS R System, in addition to the existing RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE. This new lens makes it even easier for anyone, including newcomers to the craft, to create high-quality 3D VR footage.

Dual fisheye lenses incorporate two separate lenses which are positioned side by side to simulate human binocular vision. Each lens captures an image from a slightly different perspective, creating two separate images that correspond to the views from the left and right eyes. This stereoscopic effect enables depth perception in VR, making the experience more immersive.

The RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE provides a left and right perspective, neatly combined into one compact dual fisheye optical design and expands the range of cameras that are a part of the EOS VR System. More so, this new lens enters the market at a more attainable price point than predecessors, rendering high-quality immersive content creation more accessible – whilst retaining the high optical performance of the EOS R System.

The new 144-degree recording angle provides a narrower field of view compared to VR180 shooting. This, alongside the large depth of field, makes it easy for users to set up and keep attention on their subject – with less concern about supporting equipment, such as lighting or tripods making it into the shot. The focus ring, which can be assigned to another function, such as aperture or ISO for practical shooting solutions, helps users stay fully immersed in the action. The RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE is the first 3D lens with Autofocus (AF) from Canon, with a One Shot Autofocus (AF) setting to further simplify the creation process.

It is the first non-L Series lens to feature premium quality Air Sphere coating which prevents aberrations, such as flare and ghosting. It also utilises two UD elements per lens, helping to produce sharp images. The f/3.5 aperture guarantees high-quality footage when shooting in a variety of indoor and outdoor locations. No setting is off limits for creative 3D storytelling, from dimly lit forests to brightly lit stadiums. For even greater creative flexibility, the RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE has a rear mounted filter holder for both screw-on and gelatin filters.

When it comes to viewing the content captured on the RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE in a headset, the 3D stereoscopic lens brings high levels of realism. The 144-degree viewing angle results in a natural, forward-facing view that uses peripheral vision to fully immerse the viewer. When viewed through a compatible headset, simulations also benefit from the lens’ 60mm interpupillary distance, which closely resembles human vision – providing a realistic 3D effect for subjects.

With the demand for VR content creation increasing at pace (the market is projected to grow to more than 22 billion U.S. dollars by 2025) (https://apo-opa.co/3XjsV6l), the latest lens makes creating 3D content – from gaming and education to tourism, documentaries, and entertainment –more achievable. The lens is designed to work with Canon's EOS R System[1], providing an efficient workflow for VR content creators.

For more information about the new Canon RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/3z7B03W

Specifications: https://apo-opa.co/3RhVihp

[1] Currently compatible with the EOS R7, check manual for full details.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com