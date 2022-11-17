Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces the expansion of its MAXIFY range for those working at home, or in small businesses, with the MAXIFY GX3040 and MAXIFY GX4040. Built with collaboration, efficiency and productivity in mind, the expanded series is ideal for a reaching a wide range of needs within different workspaces – whether its hybrid working from home or running a small business.

Space saving and cost-efficient

Equipped with MegaTank refillable ink tank technology, both models have low total cost of ownership and low cost per page. They are easy to maintain and easy to use – saving time to focus on other business matters. Downtime is kept to a minimum with high volume printing of up to 14,000 pages from a set of colour ink bottles[i] – or up to 21,000 pages when used in the economy print mode[ii] – while large paper capacity of up to 350 sheets (250-sheet cassette and 100-sheet rear feed) and a user replaceable maintenance cartridge reduces the need to send the printer away for servicing.

With small business needs and home working at the heart, both the MAXIFY GX3040 and MAXIFY GX4040 feature fast copying and scanning alongside professional quality prints with the 4-colour pigment-based refillable ink tank system. Both models are housed in a compact desktop design, the footprint is kept to a minimum, fitting easily into tight home office spaces.

High productivity and collaboration

When hybrid working between the home and office – or in a shared small business environment – high-speed printing means users don’t need to wait to print documents – both models deliver fast printing speeds of 18.0 ipm for black (mono) printing and 13.0 ipm for colour.

Featuring 4-colour pigment ink, both models are ideal for high-quality business prints on a variety of media types. Canon exclusively developed pigment inks to print with crisp and easily readable black text, with highly visible colour text and graphics – alongside colour reproduction contrast improvements over previous MAXIFY GX models. The all-pigment inks also resist bleeding and blurring, so documents can be highlighted and shared with confidence that they’ll be smudge-free and professional looking.

The high-capacity cassette equipped with a window can store 250 sheets of plain paper as well as a 100 sheet rear tray, so there is no need to keep refilling. The printers also feature a flat rear paper tray, supporting a variety of media types and sizes, along with a rear flat tray for paperboard feeding – covering a wide range of business needs with a single printer.

Additionally, the new MAXIFY GX models support Chromebook – with direct printing and scanning from Chrome OS supported. The printers also include support for a wide range of operating systems, including Mac, Windows, iOS and Android support.

Easy maintenance

Both the MAXIFY GX3040 and MAXIFY GX4040 are easy to use and maintain thanks to improved hardware design, touchscreens (MAXIFY GX4040 only) and sleek interfaces. Refilling the printers is easier than before – with spring-loaded colour-coded ink caps, users can refill the tank with a gentle lift of the finger, all without spilling ink. What’s more, the user-replaceable maintenance cartridge is now positioned at the front for easy access and usability.

Seamless connectivity within the workplace

Offering smart connectivity, MAXIFY users can print, scan, copy and connect to the cloud all via the Canon PRINT app, benefitting from compatibility with existing software and technology platforms including AirPrint and Mopria®. When connected to Wi-Fi, the printers determine the strength of the signal and security – when there are multiple access points, they will automatically connect to the one with the best security and data condition, ensuring smooth connections at all times. With various countermeasures – including WPA3-SAE, WPA3-EAP(AES) and TLS 1.3 encryption – the MAXIFY GX3040 / MAXIFY GX4040 mitigate the risk of unauthorised access and data leakage through increased security.​

Diverse media support for printing

Posters, POS and other paperboard prints that would have traditionally been outsourced can now be produced via the MAXIFY GX3040 and MAXIFY GX4040, reducing overall costs of promotional materials for small businesses. To support in-house business printing, both devices are now compatible with diverse media applications, including paperboard printing via the brand new rear flat tray. PosterArtist Web (https://PosterArtist.Canon) can be used to create attractive posters, with no professional design skills required – templates, auto-design and free stock photos help create attractive end-results. It is available via a web browser online, so editing can be done anytime, anywhere.

Today, alongside MAXIFY GX3040 and MAXIFY GX4040, Canon expands its MegaTank range further with the expanded PIXMA MegaTank range – featuring four new fast, high-quality, refillable ink tank printers, ideal for families wanting to make savings on home printing.

For more information the MAXIFY GX3040 and MAXIFY GX4040, please visit: http://bit.ly/3Eh6mEe

Joint Key Features:

18.9 ipm / 13.0 ipm – fast print speeds iii

High page yield: 6,000 black ink or up to 14,000 from a set of colour inksi

Economy mode boosting yields by up to 50%ii

4-colour pigment ink

Rear tray with 100-sheet capacity

250-sheet cassette

Rear flat tray

MAXIFY GX3040 Key Features:

3-in-1 printer – print, copy and scan

1.35” mono square LCD

Wi-Fi

MAXIFY GX4040 Key Features:

4-in-1 printer – print, copy, scan and fax

35 Sheet ADF

2.7” colour touch screen

Wi-Fi&Ethernet

[i] Page Yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement after initial setup. [ii] The economy mode reduces the ink consumption by lowering the density, 50% more pages than the standard mode can be printed. [iii] A4 document print speed on plain paper is measured based on average of ESAT in Office Category Test of ISO/IEC 24734 standard.

