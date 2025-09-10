Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) today announces the new EOS C50, a highly versatile, full-frame, RF-mount hybrid Cinema EOS camera for professional videographers and agile production crews.

As the smallest camera in the Cinema EOS range to date, the EOS C50 fits seamlessly into a wide variety of filming set-ups – from fast-paced shoots to large scale productions. Its compact design, however, conceals a wealth of professional capabilities.

At the heart of the EOS C50’s unique design is a new 7K full-frame CMOS sensor which, together with an advanced DIGIC DV 7 processor, delivers outstanding image quality for both video and stills – including internal RAW video recording at up to 7K 60P, high frame rate recording at up to 4K 120P / 2K 180P, and detailed 32MP high-resolution photos.

The EOS C50 is the first Cinema EOS camera to offer open gate recording, which uses the entire area of the sensor for maximum resolution and flexibility. Capturing the full width and height of the sensor using the new Full Frame 3:2 sensor mode [i] provides a larger image that utilises the full image circle of full-frame lenses. Open gate recording offers filmmakers greater flexibility in post-production, enabling horizontal and vertical movie formats to be freely edited from the same footage, with ample room for reframing shots. When paired with anamorphic lenses, the result is a taller image with a wide immersive cinematic look.

For videographers facing fast turnarounds, a full-angle image and a cropped vertical or square version – ideal for social media and advertising – can be captured at the same time using the EOS C50’s Simultaneous Crop Recording function. The cropped area can be shifted horizontally for optimum framing and recorded in a different format to meet delivery requirements.

Combining high-resolution with hybrid capability for video and stills

As a true hybrid camera, the EOS C50 combines advanced 7K video and 32MP stills capabilities. The display is optimised based on whether the camera is in Video or Photo mode – featuring the familiar Cinema EOS interface for video and classic Canon EOS R menu system for stills.

Videographers and photographers alike can take advantage of Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, offering high-speed, high-accuracy subject detection and tracking. Precision extends to selecting which eye to prioritise in people, dogs, cats and birds – with additional controls for tuning autofocus speed and tracking response to suit the subject.

A unique and versatile design that adapts to dynamic shoots

Built for agility, the EOS C50’s lightweight, modular design enables intuitive operation, whether shooting handheld or on a gimbal. With its linear, low-profile body and multiple accessory mounting points, it integrates seamlessly into modern rigging setups. The camera can be mounted either horizontally or vertically, with the display and menu settings automatically adjusting to support vertical orientation.

The EOS C50’s detachable handle unit improves control and comfort. It features two full-size 3-pin XLR audio terminals and control dials for professional-quality audio recording, plus a REC button and zoom rocker for convenient, camcorder-style control during fast-paced shoots.

In addition to native support of the diverse range of RF lenses, EF/PL lenses can be attached to the EOS C50 via the optional Canon PL-RF Mount Adapter, which can be securely fastened to the camera body, as well as a selection of Canon EF-EOS R mount adapters.

Effortless connection options for diverse workflows

An extensive selection of connectivity options ensures that the EOS C50 meets the demands of modern professional productions. In addition to XLR inputs, the camera features a MIC terminal, Timecode terminal, HDMI OUT (Type-A) and USB (Type-C). Dual card slots for CFexpress and SD cards provide a wealth of simultaneous recording options, including different file formats, resolutions and proxy setups.

The EOS C50 includes UVC/UAC support for high-resolution livestreaming at up to 60P/50P via a single USB cable, plus XC Protocol for remote operation of the camera using compatible smartphone applications or hardware accessories such as Canon’s RC-IP1000 Remote Controller. Video clips and still images can be transmitted to clients in real time over Wi-Fi or USB [ii] with Canon’s professional Content Transfer Professional (CTP) app [iii].

Canon's collaboration with Adobe has been extended to the EOS C50 by making the camera compatible with Frame.io's Camera to Cloud connectivity. Along with the EOS C400 and the EOS C80, this compatibility allows proxy files to be sent directly from the camera to the Frame.io platform, enabling a seamless and reliable path from production to post.

With its robust connectivity, flexible design and powerful full-frame capabilities, the EOS C50 sets a new standard for compact cinema cameras. Building on the success of the EOS R5 C, it delivers uncompromising image quality for both video and still photography.

Canon is also delighted to announce a range of significant free-of-charge firmware updates for existing Cinema EOS cameras coming later this year. This includes the addition of 3:2 Open Gate RAW Recording at 6000x4000 resolution to the EOS C400, View Assist during Playback on the EOS C80, among other improvements to core features such as focus peaking on both cameras, as well as the EOS R5 C and EOS C70.

Key features of the EOS C50:

High-resolution hybrid capability: 7K 60p internal RAW video recording, 32MP still photos

Advanced 7K full-frame CMOS sensor with open gate video recording

7K oversampling for higher resolution 4K movies

Dual Base ISO support (ISO 800/6400 [iv]), with up to 15+ stops of dynamic range

Flexible range of professional recording formats, including 12-bit Cinema RAW Light, Canon Log 2, Canon Log 3 and XF-AVC S / XF-HEVC S

Versatile, compact design with detachable handle unit and extensive rigging capability

Native RF mount, compatible with mount adapter attachment for EF/PL lenses

Two XLR audio inputs, Timecode terminal, HDMI OUT (Type-A), USB (Type-C), Multi-function shoe

Dual slots for CFexpress and SD cards, enabling simultaneous recording of different formats to each card

For more information about the new EOS C50, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/45Y4vU8

[i] Only supported for Cinema RAW Light / XF HEVC S recording [ii] Refer to the Content Transfer Professional user guide for details on USB cables for wired connections [iii] Only MP4, JPEG, WAV, and XML (NewsML-G2) files can be transferred [iv] For Canon Log 2/Canon Log 3/RAW recording

