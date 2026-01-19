Canon EMEA (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces the appointment of Peter Saak as the new Chief of Integrated Printing&Services Group (IPSG, formally Digital Printing&Solutions).

Peter brings strong leadership and extensive B2B customer knowledge having held several senior roles across Canon’s regional sales organisations including B2B Country Director for Canon Eurasia, Managing Director for Canon Central&Eastern Europe and Canon Austria. In his most recent role as Executive Vice President, Developing Regions Business Group, Peter has been responsible for leading growth and strengthening its number one market share position across B2B product segments in Southeast Europe, Middle East and Africa, including customer acquisition and partner channel development.

In this new role, Peter will be responsible for driving the strategic integration of Canon’s advanced printing technology with value-added services to create fully connected and efficient print and document management ecosystems for its customers and partners. He will also have a strong focus on driving innovation and channel expansion into new markets.

Effective as of the beginning of 2026, the appointment follows the announcement that Hiro Imamura, previous Executive Vice President, Digital Printing&Solutions, who has returned to Canon Inc. headquarters to take up a new role within the Printing Group. During his five-year tenure, Hiro was instrumental in leading Canon EMEA’s market share growth for workspace printing technology and solutions and growth of its production print business.

“I am confident that Peter's extensive B2B experience, customer knowledge and strong leadership across many of our EMEA markets will drive the success of our Integrated Printing&Services Group,” said Sam Yoshida, President&CEO, Canon Europe, Middle East&Africa. "I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Hiro for his outstanding contributions and leadership, which have been pivotal in developing our printing business.”

Commenting on his appointment, Peter Saak said, "I am honoured to lead the newly renamed Integrated Printing&Services Group. Our goal is to build on the incredible foundation that exists, continuing to combine our innovative technology with solutions and applications that meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners. I look forward to working with the team to drive future growth and reinforce our position as a market leader."

