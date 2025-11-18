The annual exclusive conference marked the celebration of 10 years of Canon Central and North Africa’s growth, expansion, and partner success across the continent.

Canon showcased its new “Canon’s World Unseen: 2.0 – Coral” brand campaign and highlighted the coral-restoration partnership in Seychelles with Nature Seychelles and Coral Spawning Lab.

Canon Central&North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com), successfully concluded its Executive Circle Partner gathering, hosted on 3–4 November 2025 in Seychelles. Marking a decade since CCNA’s establishment, this milestone edition brought together strategic partners, executives, and industry leaders to reflect on achievements and align on future growth opportunities across the African continent.

Established in 2016, Canon Central&North Africa was created to expand Canon’s presence across the African continent, forge deeper collaboration with partners, and accelerate regional growth. Over the past 10 transformative years, CCNA has strengthened Canon’s footprint across the African continent by expanding its operations and establishing a local presence in key markets. During this time, the organization has built a strong ecosystem of distributors, resellers, and channel partners, enhancing customer access to innovative imaging and print technologies. Additionally, CCNA has consistently delivered industry-leading service support and training programs, ensuring that partners and customers are equipped with the expertise and resources needed to succeed.

Through strategic partnerships and localized market initiatives, CCNA has consistently driven business value and fostered meaningful relationships, ensuring that Canon’s portfolio, solutions, and expertise truly serve the needs of Africa.

ICE: Canon’s Strategic Pillar – Innovation, Customer&Employee Experience

This year, the Executive Circle continued to reinforce ICE—Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience, as the strategic pillar guiding Canon’s regional direction. The focus is on driving innovation through new markets and product categories, enhancing customer engagement across every touchpoint, and empowering employees through ongoing development to better support partners and customers.

“Our commitment to Africa goes beyond business, it is about collaboration, innovation, and shared growth,” said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central&North Africa. “As we celebrate 10 incredible years, we remain focused on enabling our partners, investing in our customers, and empowering our people. Together, we are shaping the future of imaging in Africa.”

Canon Launches Global Brand Campaign: ‘Canon’s World Unseen 2.0 – Coral Campaign’

Unveiled during the conference, the new brand campaign - “Canon’s World Unseen: 2.0, showcases Canon’s commitment to storytelling and sustainability. The campaign reveals the breathtaking beauty of coral reefs, much of which remains unseen to the world, and uses photography and imaging technology to raise awareness about the urgent need to protect marine ecosystems.

Hosting the Executive Circle in Seychelles, one of the world’s most pristine island nations, reflects Canon’s belief in the power of imagery to inspire change, creativity, and environmental stewardship.

Earlier this year, Canon EMEA announced the pioneering sustainability initiative in partnership with Nature Seychelles, a leading environmental non-profit in the region, and Coral Spawning International (CSI), recognized pioneers in land-based coral reproduction and restoration. This collaboration underscores Canon’s commitment to sustainability and marine ecosystem preservation in Seychelles and beyond. As part of the event, we also took our partners to witness these efforts firsthand and gave them a guided tour of the project site, allowing them to see the tangible impact of this collaboration in action.

This collaboration supports a first-of-its-kind coral restoration project in the Western Indian Ocean using an innovative coral regeneration method that strengthens reefs against climate change. The project leverages CSL’s groundbreaking expertise in coral spawning and Nature Seychelles’ deep environmental stewardship to protect and restore coral ecosystems at scale.

Regional Growth, Collaboration and Recognition

The Executive Circle aims to elevate partner collaboration and align strategic priorities across Africa. Through immersive discussions, knowledge-sharing, and business planning sessions, partners engaged directly with Canon’s leadership to accelerate collective growth and innovation in the region.

To commemorate the conclusion of the conference, Canon hosted a gala dinner and awards ceremony, recognizing top-performing partners across B2B and B2C segments for their exceptional contribution to the business over the past year. The evening also featured the special 10th Anniversary Awards, honoring our partners who have been with us on this incredible journey for the past 10 years.

The Executive Circle 2025 in Seychelles marked a significant milestone, celebrating a decade of partnership, regional growth, and shared success.

