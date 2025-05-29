Canon Central and North Africa and Star Kids Club Empower Uganda’s Youth with Canon Academy Juniors Initiative reflects Canon’s Kyosei philosophy of living and working together for the common good

Photography workshops empower children aged 8–16 through creative exploration and hands-on learning

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging and optical products, launched its Canon Academy Juniors photography training programme in partnership with Star Kids Club, East Africa’s renowned kids’ talent academy. The programme, which kicked off in Kampala, Uganda, caters to children aged 8 to 16 and aims to nurture creativity, build technical skills, and inspire visual storytelling among the next generation of young artists.

Nurturing Creativity, Building Skills and Empowering African Youth

The Canon Academy Juniors programme forms part of Canon’s wider commitment to education and skills development across Africa, joining flagship initiatives such as the Miraisha Programme and the Young People Programme (YPP). These long-standing programmes are designed to equip young Africans with the tools and training they need to succeed in creative industries. At its core, the initiative embodies Canon’s Kyosei philosophy, a commitment to working together for the greater good. Canon’s investment in young talent goes beyond individual growth, building stronger communities and energising the creative economy. Through a partnership with Star Kids Club, East Africa’s premier academy for young talent, this programme blends Canon’s creative leadership with Star Kids Club’s track record of cultivating artistic potential. Through theatre, music, dance, and film, young creatives get the chance to develop their talents and take meaningful steps toward a future in the arts.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, said, “We believe that every child has a story to tell, and photography offers them a powerful way to express it. Through Canon Academy Juniors, we aim to create a space where young minds can explore their creativity, learn new skills, and build confidence in their ability to shape the world through imagery. This partnership with Star Kids Club reflects our commitment to empowering youth and making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve. By investing in the next generation of storytellers, we are investing in the future of visual culture in Africa.”

Transforming Young Lives Through Arts and Imaging Star Kids Club has earned a strong reputation as a leading force in arts, culture, and talent development across East Africa. Driven by a passion for nurturing young creatives, the club has spearheaded a range of programmes in theatre, music, dance, and film, providing emerging artists with a platform to shine. Through the Canon Academy Juniors workshops, participants gained hands-on experience in photography, learning the essentials of visual storytelling and how to capture powerful narratives through images. The programme rewarded participants with certificates, branded T-shirts, and exclusive Canon product offers. Spanning multiple cycles, the workshops ensured continuous mentorship and support, helping young creatives grow in skill, confidence and self-expression.

“Partnering with Canon on the Academy Juniors programme aligned perfectly with our mission and values,” said Hunter Moses Nsubuga, CEO, Star Kids Club. “At Star Kids Club, we are passionate about giving children the tools and confidence to explore their creative talents. This initiative provided a platform for our young members to engage with photography as a means of self-expression and storytelling. It was inspiring to see their excitement as they learned new skills and discovered their visual voices.”

Building the Future of Uganda’s Creative Industry through Photography

The Canon Academy Juniors programme is rapidly transforming Uganda’s creative industry, giving children an early introduction to photography and the possibilities it holds for their future. By sparking curiosity and developing skills, the programme is opening doors to career opportunities in the creative and media industries. This initiative is part of Canon’s long-term vision for skills development across Africa, with a strong focus on mentoring young talent. Looking ahead, Canon and Star Kids Club plan to take things further, offering advanced workshops, showcasing student work through curated exhibitions, and launching photography competitions to inspire storytellers. By investing in these young creatives, Canon is empowering the region to build a more vibrant and inclusive creative economy.

The Journey Ahead

The launch of Canon Academy Juniors in Uganda highlighted the remarkable potential of creative education to inspire confidence, develop skills, and fuel imagination in young minds. With this initiative, Canon reinforced its dedication to empowering the next generation across Africa, ensuring they have the resources, mentorship, and opportunities to succeed in the creative industry.

With the programme’s expansion, Canon looks forward to discovering emerging talent, sparking inspiring stories, and cultivating a diverse, inclusive imaging community for the future.

